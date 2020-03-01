Leadership Metro Richmond, a regional leadership development and service group, is accepting applications for its flagship Leadership Quest program in its next program year.
The deadline to apply is April 27.
The organization also is having three recruitment receptions over the next two months for those interested in participating in the 2020-21 program.
Leadership Quest is a nine-month program that helps applicants develop a deeper understanding of the Richmond region coupled with the passion to be better engaged in the community using the LMR model of servant leadership.
The organization has conducted the program each year since 1980.
Between 65 and 70 people will be selected for the program, which begins in early September with an orientation day and three-day weekend retreat.
Starting in October, classes are held on the first Wednesday of the month through June 2021, except in January when the class will participate in a two-day midyear retreat.
Those accepted into the program will find out in June.
Tuition is $4,000. Limited funds are available for partial scholarships. A nonrefundable $50 application fee is required.
Applications are available at www.LMRonline.org.
The three remaining recruitment receptions will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.:
- on March 19 at Markel Corp.’s headquarters, 4501 Highwoods Parkway in the Innsbrook Corporate Center;
- on April 7 at Steam Bell Beer Works, 1717 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield; and
- on April 14 at U-Turn Sports, 2101 Maywill St. in Henrico.
The receptions are designed to give candidates the opportunity to meet current LMR members and learn more about the organization. For more information or to register for an upcoming recruitment reception, go to www.LMRonline.org/leadership-quest/.
