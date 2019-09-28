Perhaps you’ve noticed LeBron James has gone viral on Instagram hyping “Taco Tuesday.” He often does it to let people know it’s his family’s taco night.
In mid-August, LBJ Trademarks LLC, a holding company owned by the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, applied to federally register the mark “Taco Tuesday.” The company said it intended to use the mark for various advertising and broadcasting purposes, such as podcasts, videos and social media posts.
But the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently rejected the application, saying “Taco Tuesday” is a commonplace message because it’s widely used by restaurants.
If a phrase is commonly used and, thus, is merely informational, you can’t have trademark rights in it because a trademark identifies a specific business as the source of its goods or services.
The trademark office also noted that James’ application must be denied because it conflicts with a previously filed application to register “Techno Taco Tuesday” as a trademark for services that overlap the ones James claimed in his application.
While James’ application appears to be an epic failure, perhaps he was being crafty. A spokesman for James recently released a statement inferring that James filed the application, knowing it would be rejected, to “ensure LeBron cannot be sued for any use of ‘Taco Tuesday.’”
Perhaps James’ strategy was to get the trademark office to reject his application so it can’t be anyone’s trademark.
Such a finding would help insulate James from a claim by someone else that his use of the phrase is trademark infringement.
For example, the Taco John’s chain based in Wyoming owns a federal trademark registration for “Taco Tuesday” that covers its restaurant services. Perhaps James was pre-emptively sending a message to the restaurant not to hassle him.
If this was James’ intent, I tip my cap to him. James is represented by an experienced trademark attorney, which makes me think this outcome was intended.
Regardless, if you take his application as a serious attempt, it’s a poster child for mistakes businesses make regarding trademarks. Let’s learn from it:
First, as noted above, you can’t get trademark rights in a commonly used, informational phrase. A trademark signifies the source of certain goods or services. A merely informational phrase doesn’t do that. For that reason, the trademark office has denied applications to register sayings such as “drive safely” and “think green.”
Second, it’s foolish to commit to a trademark before you have an attorney perform clearance research to see whether it would conflict with any existing trademarks.
A good trademark attorney would have declared the mark “Taco Tuesday” to be a no-go after only a few minutes of research. Many businesses make the mistake of falling in love with and committing to trademarks before having them vetted.
Third, James didn’t get this wrong, but it was widely reported that James applied to “trademark” “Taco Tuesday.” This will sound like semantics, but it’s an important distinction: You don’t trademark anything. “Trademark” is not a verb. That’s because trademark rights are created by using a word or phrase in commerce to sell goods or services. Trademark registration just strengthens those rights.
