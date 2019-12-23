Months after BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. announced plans to merge, Truist was chosen as the corporate name for the combined bank.
The $28 billion deal, completed this month, created the nation’s sixth-largest bank.
But so far, the naming choice has been a legal mess.
I wonder if the name will be abandoned. It’s a textbook example of what happens when business executives fall in love with a new brand and refuse to heed legal warnings about problems with it.
Whenever a corporation goes through a branding exercise, it hires outside trademark counsel to vet the prospective new names.
While I have no information, I’m sure trademark counsel warned BB&T and SunTrust of potential major risks associated with the Truist name.
One problem was in the hometown of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based BB&T. It is also the hometown of Truliant Federal Credit Union, which has more than 250,000 members in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
The credit union owns a federal mark registration for the Truliant name.
BB&T certainly knew of Truliant and that it was choosing a highly similar name. Truliant and BB&T have significant market overlap, especially in the Charlotte and Triad areas of North Carolina.
In June, Truliant sued SunTrust and BB&T for trademark infringement to stop the merged banks from using the Truist name.
Federal court documents show that the two sides briefly paused the litigation to discuss a settlement, but that apparently didn’t work.
In early November, BB&T and SunTrust filed an answer to the suit, and Truliant issued a press release making arguments as to why the Truist name is a trademark infringement.
Truliant has not filed for a preliminary injunction against SunTrust and BB&T using the new name pending the final outcome of the litigation. Normally, that’s what a trademark plaintiff does when it is certain it will be harmed.
To make things worse, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in September preliminarily rejected the application filed by BB&T to register Truist as a trademark.
The Trademark Office cited blocking existing registrations for the marks Truist and Truist Connect for related services. While these pre-existing registrations are not for banking services, the Trademark Office found that the services associated with those pre-existing registrations are similar enough to create a likelihood of confusion.
You don’t have to have a federal trademark registration to do business, but there are numerous advantages to having one. No sane business would proceed with a rebranding if it can’t get a trademark registration for the new name.
It’s possible the newly created Truist will fight past these obstacles.
They may have a strong defense to the infringement litigation filed by Truliant. They may have a strategy for dealing with the registrations at the Trademark Office that are blocking its mark-registration application. Perhaps they will buy the blocking mark registrations.
Nevertheless, it didn’t have to be like this.
When picking a new brand for a business, there is no excuse for deliberately incurring such problems. If you find there are conflicts with a potential name, go back to the drawing board.
Because BB&T and SunTrust didn’t do so, it’s now uncertain whether the combined bank will be able to use the Truist name.
At the least, the merged bank will have big legal bills and may have difficulty protecting the Truist name from infringement by others.
Hard-charging business executives don’t like being told “no” by their lawyers. Here, being told “See, I told you so” probably stings more.
