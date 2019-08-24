Virginia college sports fans have had a lot to cheer for lately.
UVA won the men’s basketball and lacrosse national championships. VCU won the A10 men’s basketball regular season championship.
Businesses naturally want to tap into the euphoria by running congratulatory advertisements. Can you do so without violating the trademark rights of schools and publicity rights of coaches and athletes?
Before advertising, consider the Michael Jordan case.
In 2009, Sports Illustrated ran a special edition congratulating Jordan on being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Grocery store chain Jewel ran an ad in the magazine that congratulated Jordan and showed a pair of basketball shoes bearing his jersey number and noting he is “a fellow Chicagoan who was ‘just around the corner’ for so many years.” Below that was the store’s logo and its tagline “Good things are just around the corner.”
Jordan sued Jewel, claiming the ad violated his right of publicity. Jewel argued it had a First Amendment right to run the congratulatory ad. An appellate court held this advertising is not protected from liability by the First Amendment.
Afterward, Safeway, which later acquired Jewel, settled with Jordan for a confidential sum.
Jordan donated the proceeds to charity. He said he pursued the case to set an example that athletes should not have to worry about their identities being used without permission.
After the Jordan case, is it possible for a business to run ads congratulating sports teams, coaches or players without getting in legal trouble?
The universal fix is to get permission. If you get permission from the team or person spotlighted, you avoid any legal claims.
If permission isn’t possible, you may still be able to congratulate schools and teams but avoid congratulating individuals.
With the names of institutions, such as teams and schools, the key is not to create a false appearance that your company has an endorsement relationship.
On the other hand, state right-of-publicity laws generally prohibit the use of an individual’s name, image or likeness (overall persona) in advertising without permission.
Consider these guidelines for situations where you don’t get permission.
Regarding institutions, such as teams and schools:
- Don’t falsely imply an association between the team or school and your business.
- Don’t use the name of the team or school beyond identifying it in the congratulatory message.
- Stick to just a congratulatory message. Don’t promote your business beyond identifying it as the one running the ad. Don’t include discount coupons for use at your business.
- Don’t use the logos of the team or school in the ad as it might be trademark infringement.
- Avoid using pictures of players or coaches.
Regarding individuals:
- Don’t use the name, image or likeness of any player or coach.
- Don’t get cute by referencing only an athlete’s jersey number or some other recognizable characteristic. If the reference will call to mind the player or coach, it might violate right-of-publicity law.
If you’re careful, your business can be a winner in congratulating a winning team rather than a loser in court.
