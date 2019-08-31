People no longer just want the "thing" they are buying. They also desire a memorable and fulfilling experience along with it.
This is best illustrated with the evolution of coffee. Customers buy coffee (the thing) at their local coffee shop, and with it they want a customized ordering process, community of like-minded friends, free Wi-Fi, engaging music, workspace, and a warm and fuzzy feeling brightening their day.
As an entrepreneur at the start line, no better time than now to figure out if your customers want more than the "thing" you are selling. If they do, and you are not delivering more, then that might result in a failed startup attempt.
Here are the questions to be asking: What is your type of business offering? What benefits or drawbacks exist based on your type?
How suitable and appropriate is your type for the market conditions? Would it be more valuable and sustainable to modify your type of business offering?
***
Five types of business offerings you may be selling:
1. Commodity: raw material like flour, salt, coffee beans;
2. Product/goods: off the shelf items like clothes, computer monitor or a dog crate;
3. Service: landscaping, tax accounting or consulting;
4. Experience: concerts, zipline, rafting down the James River, and yes, coffee shops; and
5. Transformation: coaching, health programs, leadership effectiveness (transformational programs actually transform abilities and behaviors of consumers as they engage in the offer).
***
Here are the forces to consider:
• Price: Generally speaking there is a lot of downward price pressure in the commodity and product/good categories. Experiences and transformations charge a premium.
• Customer Loyalty: Experiences and transformations will build higher customer loyalty. This is why we have our “spot” to go.
As a personal example, every Friday morning before school my children and I went to Starbucks and called it “Starbucks Friday.” This was our special shared weekly experience that meant much more than just buying coffee (which is priced at a premium).
• Quality: A higher quality is expected by customers the more you are competing at the service, experience or transformation business offers.
Quality is tied directly to their satisfaction of the product and the likelihood they will repeat or recommend. When you go to the theater for a musical, your satisfaction with the quality of the experience is the measuring stick.
• Tangible versus process: Commodity and products/goods are tangible and can be picked up and touched. Experiences and transformations often are process related and not as tangible. Ordering coffee at the coffee shop with the customization, special lingo and an engaging barista is a process – and the amazing experience that customers love.
• Scalability: Transformations are extremely difficult to scale given their personalized human-centric solutions. Experiences also are more difficult to scale, though there are some shining examples such as Uber (a process-oriented experience to hiring and riding in a car).
• Complexity: Experiences and transformations are more complex. It’s difficult to explain in a marketing campaign or brochure the value from a process. It also is challenging to explain the true value of a transformation, as the value often is unique to each customer.
Some executives seek leadership coaching because they desire more leadership presence and influence, some because they desire approaches to work/life balance, and even others because they are unhappy and desire fulfillment in their role.
***
Evaluate your type of business offer.
Move beyond offering your ‘thing’ and consider how you might build into the fabric of your business offer an experience.
In doing so, you might benefit from delivering more value, building customer loyalty, being more market competitive, and therefore demanding a price premium - just like coffee and my family’s traditional Friday morning adventure costing $20.
