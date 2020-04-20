Travel tips

If you must fly, here are some tips from the Transportation Security Administration for traveling during the pandemic:

Bring that hand sanitizer with you: TSA is now allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags. They will be screened separately.

Bring those wipes along: Travelers are permitted to bring individually-packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes in carry-on or checked luggage. Jumbo containers of hand wipes also are allowed in carry-on or checked luggage.

Wear a mask if you like: Travelers are allowed to wear masks during the security screening process. A TSA officer may ask the traveler to adjust the mask to visually confirm their identity during the travel document checking process.

If your license expired on or after March 1, don’t worry. TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration or 60 days after the duration of the emergency, whichever is longer. The new deadline for obtaining a REAL-ID compliant driver's license has been delayed a year until Oct. 1, 2021.

Place items from your pockets into your carry-on bag: That way you don’t have to place them in a bin.

Remember to wash your hands: Wash your hands before and after going through the security screening process.