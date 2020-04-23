Lighthouse Labs is shifting its summer cohort for recent college graduates to a shorter, more intense one while also starting another program that is online-only and will be available to more participants.
The programs are designed to nurture Virginia’s next wave of entrepreneurs.
For the new online program, the Richmond-based startup business accelerator has created Startup Sprint for any recent graduate from a Virginia college or university who is interested in entrepreneurship and is looking for some guidance with a startup business idea or tested business model.
The Startup Sprint, which starts June 15, will be available free for up to 60 new companies in Virginia. The virtual program will focus on product development, sales and customer acquisition, and fundraising.
Lighthouse Labs also is changing its intensive three-month accelerator summer program.
It typically selects between five and 10 startups and provides founders with mentoring from business experts. Selected teams also usually receive a $20,000 seed investment for zero equity.
Instead this summer, Lighthouse Labs will select six to eight companies for a mini-accelerator of four weeks.
The teams for that Startup Intensive program have been selected based on applications made earlier this year, but the companies have not been notified yet, said Erin Powell, who recently became the new executive director of Lighthouse Labs.
The teams also each will receive $7,500 seed investment instead of the typical $20,000, she said.
“Our typical accelerator happens in person, giving our founders a unique opportunity to form deep connections, mentorship, and relationships in the Richmond community," Powell said. "Given the current stay-at-home orders, we are thrilled to have pivoted our traditional programming in a way that will continue to offer a high level of value to our entrepreneurial ecosystem.”
The Startup Intensive will begin June 22. Lighthouse Labs is preparing to offer that program both virtually as well as in person, she said.
In addition to Startup Intensive, Lighthouse Labs found the need to support more founders and has shifted resources to create the Startup Sprint program online.
Founders who are recent graduates of a Virginia college or university may register for the free Startup Sprint from May 1-15 at www.lighthouselabsrva.com/sprint.
The plan is to accept up to 60 teams, she said.
"This is the first time we have done this," she said. "We think 60 is a manageable number. If we get more interest, we will have to evaluate it at that time."
The virtual program is a way to round out the initiatives of Lighthouse University, a program offered to graduates of Virginia colleges and universities.
The two programs - Startup Intensive and Startup Sprint - are supported by GO Virginia Region 4, a business-led state economic development initiative that in 2018 provided Lighthouse Labs with a $1 million grant. Support also comes from Activation Capital and Virginia Commonwealth University’s da Vinci Center for Innovation.
“Now is the time to offer budding entrepreneurs the support they need to take their business to the next level. We need innovative ideas now more than ever to help stimulate economic sustainability,” Powell said.
Since Lighthouse Labs began eight years ago, 48 startups have been through program, and those companies subsequently have raised more than $70 million in outside investments and have created more than 900 jobs.
Through its university initiative that started in 2018, Lighthouse Labs has worked with startups that have created 95 jobs throughout the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.