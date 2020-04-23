The building housing American Family Fitness at Virginia Center Commons in Henrico County has a new owner.
The 86,627-square-foot building sold to local investment group Impact Investments Group LLC., according to commercial real estate brokerage S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co., which represented the buyer. The transaction closed Tuesday.
Impact Investments Group paid $4.1 million for the building, which fronts along the mall's Brook Road entrance.
American Family Fitness recently signed a 10-year lease. The fitness chain has been a tenant in that building since late 2013.
New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group sold the American Family Fitness building. It had purchased that building along with the one used by Burlington as well as the interior part of the mall in January 2017 for $9 million through its Virginia Center Common Realty Holdings LLC entity.
In January, entities tied to Richmond-based The Rebkee Co. and Chester-based Shamin Hotels bought the interior part of the enclosed mall, the Burlington store building plus the former Macy’s and Sears buildings for a total of $12.8 million as part of plans to redevelop the aging enclosed shopping center.
Kohan Retail kept the American Family Fitness building, which had been a Dillard's department store building before it closed in 2011. (It was occupied by Leggett department store when the mall opened in the fall of 1991. Dillard's took over that store in 1998.)
Impact Investments Group is familiar with Virginia Center Commons.
The local investment group bought the vacant 108,521-square-foot Macy’s building at the mall, along with its 9.077 acres, for for $1.27 million in July 2018. It sold that property for $2 million to the two entities that bought most of the mall — VCC Partners LLC and Shamin VCC LLC.
David T. Kalman, a vice president with S.L. Nusbaum's Richmond office, said Impact Investments Group believes the building is an attractive long-term investment considering American Family Fitness has a 10-year lease. The group also likes the plans for the redevelopment of the Virginia Center Commons area.
Henrico plans to put an indoor sports and public event space on the site, featuring an arena for at least 4,500 seats and 12 basketball courts. The county has budgeted $50 million for the project, including the $8.3 million it cost to acquire the 24.749 acres in January. That parcel basically takes up the northeastern quadrant of the mall property and includes part of the former Macy’s store.
The rest of the mall property could be turned into an urban town center with apartments, shops, cafes, trails and open green space. Shamin plans a hotel on the mall property.
"When you look at all of the plans that Rebkee and Shamin have, it will be a lot more there to support businesses," Kalman said. "American Family Fitness should do very well there."
Impact Investments Group was attracted to the property “because of the quality of American Family Fitness’ operation and the belief that the operation will be enhanced by the redevelopment plans and the location of the county sports facility on the site,” Kalman said. "It will be a quality piece of property that Rebkee will put in."
J.C. Penney store still owns its 97,000-square-foot store at the mall.
Located between Brook Road and Interstate 95 in northern Henrico about a couple miles north of Interstate 295, Virginia Center Commons mall opened in 1991.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Looks like they got a good deal on the building. 4 mil for a building that cost twice that, plus the renovation, no brainer. Rent on that 84K building has got to be 25-30 grand a month.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.