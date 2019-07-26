Four generations of the Crump family have operated Crump's Store at Winterpock and Beach roads in Chesterfield County.
But that came to an end this month.
Suzanne Crump Rudd and her husband, Donald M. Rudd, sold the gas station and convenience store business and its 3.98 acres to new owners who are continuing the store's operations and will eventually change its name.
Crump's Store has operated since 1925. The Rudds took over the store in 1994.
"It was time to retire. It was hard to leave, but we feel like it was the best thing for us to do right now," Suzanne Crump Rudd said.
"I'm 70 and he's 71 and we've been working for 50 years," she said. "When you have a store like that you can't get away. We hadn't had a vacation in 25 years. It was a mom and pop operation."
The store employed about seven or eight other part time workers, she said. Their son, Mason, continues to work at the store part time for the new owners as he had for his parents for years.
Her great-grandfather, who had operated a two-story shop on the other side of Beach and Winterpock roads, built Crump's Store for his son. Her grandfather ran it for 52 years.
Her grandparents lived in the home attached to the back of the store. "My father and uncle were born there," she said.
Her father and mother then lived at the back of the store after they got married in 1948 and raised Suzanne Crump Rudd there until she was 3.
In 2000, the Rudds tore down the back of the store and added space for more storage and a bigger kitchen.
The store underwent a substantial renovation in 2014. "It was demolished and built back to look like the old store," she said.
Crump's Store is a throwback to the old country store. It has gas pumps and is a convenience store, but the shop also is known for its prepared foods including breakfast biscuits, barbecue and banana bread mostly made by Donald Rudd.
The Rudds sold the store and property to Hitesh Patel and his wife, Rita, through their Meera & Ria Properties LLC, according to Richard L. Thalhimer with commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer, who handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the buyer.
The new owners don't expect many changes, Hitesh Patel said.
"We're keeping all the foods they have been doing and maybe we'll add fried chicken to it as well," Patel said.
Buying the store, he said, was a good opportunity for them.
"I had been at the store many times over the years. I lived 5 to 7 minutes away. I saw it was for sale and we put in the offer," Patel said. "We have big shoes to fill since they have been running it for so many years."
Eventually, they will change the name to Winterpock Market. "We wanted to have a name that gives back to the community," he said.
Suzanne Crump Rudd said the new owners wanted to keep the name.
"Most everyone knows the name far and wide," she said. "We felt if we didn't have control what happens there we don’t want to have our family name on the store. Hopefully it will outlive us."
