Judy Coleman loves designing and selling stained glass and teaching others to do so.
She's been doing it for 22 years by running the stained glass department at JoMoCo Studio on Staples Mill Road in Henrico County.
But sometime this fall, she's shutting down her operation. (JoMoCo Studio's engraving department, which her husband runs and is bigger, is still in business and will continue to operate as usual.)
"It's time to stop working so much and let go of ... bricks and mortar life we have lived for the last 22 years," Coleman said, noting that she works at the shop six days a plus conducts classes several times a year.
Besides, one of her employees who has worked there for more than 21 years had to cut back hours. Another employee who had been with her for eight years retired.
"I just don’t want to train anymore people," she said.
Coleman is holding a close-out sale of nearly all of her stained glass finished work, supplies and store displays. That sale should finish up by early September.
She initially thought about selling the stained glass part of the business. But then she found out her part of the operation had not been making any money. "Stained glass labor is very expensive," she said.
JoMoCo Studio added stained glass services in 1997, the same year it moved from Tomlyn Street to its current location at 8416 Staples Mill Road.
Her part of the business offered custom-design stained-glass services and repair as well as stained-glass supplies and classes. Coleman, who has an art and design background, had created stained-glass pattern books with designs for a variety of items, including transoms and door panels.
When she started her business, she said there were six other stained glass shops in the Richmond area. She said her shop is among the last still operating. "I had an advantage of a husband who is doing good business in the engraving business."
When her stained glass business ends, she plans to continue her side business of selling antique collectables.
"I'm using the store now for it and will continue to be there for a while," Coleman said. "I have stuff on display. Half of the store has been taken over."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.