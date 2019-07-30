Despite posting higher profit in the second quarter, Altria Group Inc.'s stock price slipped Tuesday as the company said cigarette volumes could decline at a faster pace over the next few years.
The Henrico County-based parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA said it expects annual cigarette shipment volumes to decline in the range of 4% to 6% through 2023, a slight increase from a previous estimate of a 4% to 5% decline rate.
Shares were down 4.25% as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The company, which operates a large cigarette factory in South Richmond, said several trends could contribute to cigarette volume declines, including a national push to increase the minimum age for buying tobacco products to 21, a move that Altria has supported.
A bigger factor in cigarette declines may be smokers switching to electronic cigarettes, or vaping products. Altria has made a large investment in that alternative category, spending $13 billion for an ownership stake in the fast-growing e-cig maker Juul Labs.
Speaking to industry analysts on a conference call Tuesday, Altria Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard A. Willard III said the company estimates the number of adult users of vaping products was about 13.8 million as of June, up from about 12.2 million at the end of 2018.
“We’re operating in a rapidly changing industry,” Willard said. “We’ve long anticipated consumer adoption of new types of products with potentially lower risk. This is one of the main reasons we supported FDA regulation many years ago, to facilitate this change, and it is why we have invested in the leading non-combustible products.”
Willard said the company's core cigarette business is "resilient" and able to produce improving profit even in an environment where overall cigarette sales are slipping.
Altria also expects to start a test market in Atlanta in September of IQOS, another alternative product to conventional cigarettes. IQOS, a “heat not burn” device, was developed by Philip Morris International Inc. and was approved for sale in the U.S. by the FDA in April.
“We thought given that range of changes, it made sense to broaden the decline range for the cigarette category over the next five years,” Willard told analysts.
