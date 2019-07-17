Online retail giant Amazon is putting a large distribution center along Interstate 95 in South Richmond, creating 150 new jobs.
Amazon will put a fulfillment and last-mile delivery center on Commerce Road just south of the Bells Road-I-95 interchange near the Richmond Marine Terminal.
The company will lease the 461,700-square-foot speculative warehouse building that Panattoni Development Co. has under construction that is slated to be ready in the third quarter.
California-based Panattoni Development bought the 62-acre property west of I-95 in 2017 and created the Virginia Interstate 95 Logistics Center.
It built a 461,700-square-foot warehouse and Brother International Corp., a distribution company based in Bridgewater, N.J., announced plans earlier this year to relocate its East Coast distribution warehousing from New Jersey to that building.
The company began building a similarly sized building on the site, which is where Amazon will go.
Matt Anderson from Colliers International’s Richmond office represented Panattoni Development in the arrangements with Amazon.
Amazon entered the Richmond area in late 2012 by opening two distribution centers each with 1.2 million square feet of space - in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County and another one in Dinwiddie County.
Since then, Amazon has added other operations in the Richmond region and around Virginia.
For instance, Amazon leases a 328,000-square-foot building on Lakeridge Parkway in the Enterchange at Northlake business park in Hanover County to serve as a package sorting facility.
Amazon has since grown its workforce in Virginia to more than 10,000 full-time employees, according to Gov. Ralph Northam's office, which made the announcement Wednesday about Amazon locating a distribution center in South Richmond.
The company operates 10 fulfillment and sortation centers in Virginia. It also operates one Tech Hub, 13 Whole Foods Market store locations, and Prime Now Hubs distribution centers in Richmond, Springfield and Virginia Beach, according to the governor's office.
John F. Reinhart, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, said Amazon selected a distribution site that provides it with easy access to its cargo via Richmond Marine Terminal and to its customers from Interstate 95.
“Amazon is going to bring jobs, investment, and interest to our state capitol and cargo to The Port of Virginia,” Reinhart said. "It is also important to recognize Panattoni Development Co. for its foresight to build speculative warehouse space in this market. Public and private infrastructure development outside our gates, combined with ongoing terminal improvements, are helping to drive Virginia’s economy.”
