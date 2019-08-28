A Baltimore-based law firm is opening an office in Richmond by hiring some former LeClairRyan attorneys.
Miles & Stockbridge, a business law firm with more than 230 lawyers in the Mid-Atlantic region, is picking up five attorneys from the litigation team at LeClairRyan, the Richmond-based legal giant which announced earlier this month that it is shutting down.
“We are thrilled to be building our first office in Richmond around this highly-regarded team of lawyers for whom Richmond has been their home base,” said Nancy W. Greene, chairman of Miles & Stockbridge. “They join us from a unique situation, and we are well positioned to support their transition and that of their clients. We have been working on a Richmond expansion for some time as a natural next step for our practices."
Joining Miles & Stockbridge is trial lawyer Thomas M. Wolf, well-known in commercial litigation, construction law and construction litigation.
Other lawyers from LeClairRyan that were hired by Miles & Stockbridge are Gretchen C. Byrd as a principal, Joseph M. Rainsbury as counsel, Kenneth T. Stout as an associate and Jason F. Goldsmith as a law graduate.
John “Jack” MacDonald Robb III also is joining as a principal in the Richmond office. Robb was a former LeClairRyan partner who has spent the last two years as chief operating office and chief legal officer of HMR Funding LLC in Richmond.
Carl R. Schwertz, who has worked in the Miles & Stockbridge's Tysons Corner office for the past nine years, will move to Richmond office.
More lawyers are expected to be hired for the new office.
Miles & Stockbridge will have temporary space ready by Tuesday on the 11th floor of the SunTrust Center in downtown Richmond.
The firm is beginning discussions to negotiate a long-term lease that would initially accommodate up to 15 lawyers with about 10,000 square feet of space, plus an expansion option to grow to approximately 30 lawyers and 18,000 square feet of space, the firm's spokeswoman said.
Miles & Stockbridge has six offices - four in Maryland, one in the District of Columbia and one in the Tysons Corner area of Northern Virginia.
LeClairRyan's decision to shut down its business is one of the larger law firms to close in recent years in Virginia and nationally.
LeClairRyan had 21 offices across the country, including six in Virginia, and was ranked No. 179 among the nation’s law firms based on revenue in 2018.
Other law firms have been picking up LeClairRyan lawyers in recent weeks.
For instance, Eckert Seamans expanded its litigation, bankruptcy, and employment practices in Richmond by adding three attorneys from LeClairRyan. Hirschler added two partners to its Richmond office from LeClairRyan. And Vandeventer Black picked up a couple of attorneys from LeClairRyan.
Other law firms across the country have added LeClairRyan attorneys to their offices.
