A blood-testing company that has been operating a laboratory formerly run by the now defunct Health Diagnostic Laboratory is laying off hundreds of employees in downtown Richmond and may be forced to shut down its business.
Texas-based True Health Diagnostics notified state and local officials of 392 job cuts on Monday.
The company operates a laboratory at 737 N. 5th St. in the Virginia Bio+Tech Park.
True Health Diagnostics said the job reductions are necessary because the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has suspended all medicare payments to the company, according to a letter sent to the Virginia Employment Commission's Rapid Response unit and the Richmond mayor's office.
"Medicare payments are a significant source of revenue for the company, and without these payments the company must commence employee layoffs and may need to commence additional employee layoffs and/or a business shutdown," said the letter, signed by True Health's Chief Financial Officer Christian Richards.
Richards could not be reached for additional comment on Tuesday afternoon.
The company's notice to government officials lists 392 different jobs that it says are "currently affected" by the cuts. The job cuts started on Monday and are expected to be completed by Sept. 27, according to the notice.
True Health, which is based in Frisco, Texas, bought most of the assets of Richmond-based Health Diagnostic Laboratory in 2015 in a bankruptcy court auction.
Health Diagnostic Laboratory, a blood-testing company that once employed hundreds of people in Richmond, went into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2015 after settling a federal investigation into its physician reimbursement practices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.