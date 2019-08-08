Care Advantage Inc., a Chesterfield County-based home healthcare provider, has made its 10th acquisition in a little more than two years.
The company said Thursday it has acquired Allegiance Home Care, which provides in-home personal care services exclusively to private pay patients from two branch locations in Sterling and Alexandria.
Care Advantage was founded by Deborah J. Johnston, a registered nurse, in 1988. The company was sold in January 2017 to BelHealth Investment Partners, a New York-based health care private equity firm.
Allegiance, which was founded in 2013, will strengthen Care Advantage's existing presence in Northern Virginia, particularly in the Sterling area, Care Advantage said. The current Allegiance leadership team will remain with the company.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Allegiance has built a strong reputation in the market and is a name we hear frequently," said Tim Hanold, CEO of Care Advantage, in a statement. "We are continuing our trend of acquiring strong home care companies that are also cultural fits with Care Advantage."
In May, Care Advantage acquired two Maryland-based home health and personal care services businesses, Capital City Nurses and Coastal Home Care, expanding its footprint into the Washington market and into Maryland and Delaware for the first time.
Care Advantage has 25 branch locations throughout Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington
