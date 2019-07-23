The chief executive officer of Richmond-based Impact Makers has resigned and the consulting firm's chief operating officer has been named to replace him.
Andy Wolff, who served as Impact Makers' CEO for less than a year - since October 2018 - submitted his resignation to the company's board of directors last week.
Lewis Broome, Impact Makers' chief operating officer for the past three years, has been named as its CEO effectively immediately, the company announced Tuesday.
Founded in 2006, Impact Makers gained notoriety for its mission of donating all of its profits to charity. The company, which provides technology consulting services, grew to have about $20 million in revenue in 2018.
In 2015, Impact Makers restructured as a benefit corporation and announced it had gifted equity ownership to two organizations that support philanthropy and community development: Virginia Community Capital and The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond.
In June, Impact Makers settled a lawsuit brought by its founder and former CEO, Michael Pirron.
The lawsuit accused some of the company's board members and executives of wrongfully pushing Pirron out of a leadership role. The lawsuit also claimed that the company's philanthropic mission was jeopardized by a board of directors vote in April to change the company's governance structure.
The settlement reversed that decision and restored Pirron to a "permanent director" role that gives him some governance control.
Before joining Impact Makers, Wolff formerly was vice president of the international consulting firm ICF.
An announcement from Impact Makers on Tuesday said that Wolff submitted his resignation "indicating a desire to return to his family in Northern Virginia and his intention to undertake a career as a business consultant."
“While this was a difficult decision to make, it was made easier knowing Lewis’ leadership capabilities and the momentum Impact Makers is enjoying," Wolff said in a statement. "The firm is in terrific hands and is positioned to continue impacting the clients and communities it serves.”
Broome is a Richmond native and a 26-year veteran of the technology and data industry.
He previously worked as CEO of Data Blueprint, a niche data management consultancy. He also held senior positions at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank leading large technology programs. He received a bachelor's degree in finance from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in business information systems from Virginia Commonwealth University.
“Lewis has earned the respect and admiration of the entire Impact Makers board over the past three years, and we are thrilled to have him step into this critical leadership role with the company,” said Karen Coleman, chairman of the Impact Makers board who is president and founder of consulting firm Mount Royal Associates.
"The board also extends its deepest gratitude to Andy Wolff, who led the company with great skill and dexterity during some challenging times and helped to put us on a healthy trajectory," she said in a statement. "His leadership was extraordinary at a particularly challenging time, and we are in his debt.”
