The head of a chamber of commerce in Georgia has been named the new president and CEO of ChamberRVA.
Brian Anderson takes on his new role at ChamberRVA on Sept. 30.
He will replace Kim Scheeler, who has been president and CEO of ChamberRVA since August 2008.
Scheeler, who turns 65 later this month, plans to retire from the regional business organization. Scheeler will remain in Richmond in an advisory role during a transition period before retiring with his wife in Florida.
Anderson is the president and CEO of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce where he has held that role since 2015.
Before that, Anderson led the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce in Georgia and chaired the Board of Commissioners in Whitfield County Georgia. He also spent 18 years in the beverage industry with Coca-Cola and Anheuser-Busch, and served as a military intelligence officer.
A native South Carolinian, Anderson has lived in Georgia since 1998.
Anderson was selected through a national search process spearheaded by Mark Hourigan, the chamber board’s vice chairman and CEO of Hourigan, a Richmond-based construction and development company.
“He’s done outstanding work in Georgia, and he has demonstrated through his many successes that he believes in community development, leadership development and economic development – right in line with the values of ChamberRVA," Hourigan said in a statement. "We are fully confident we’ve made the best choice for our regional community’s continued growth and success.”
Under Anderson, the Columbus chamber saw impressive growth and significantly strengthened its financial standing. He also led the community’s strategic plan, Columbus 2025, from a comparative assessment phase into plan development and execution.
While at the Dalton chamber, Anderson led two four-year capital investment campaigns that raised $7 million in new capital for economic development.
“Although no community or region is perfect, it is obvious through the intentionality of the region’s leaders that Greater Richmond is a fantastic place to live, work and play," Anderson said in a statement. "I am honored and humbled to join the ChamberRVA team and to have the opportunity to continue the positive momentum of a growing and prospering community.”
Scheeler's first day on the job at what was then called the Greater Richmond Chamber was on his 54th birthday — on Aug. 25, 2008. He came from Florida, where he had been president and CEO of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce for seven years.
During his tenure here, Scheeler transformed the organization beyond just a networking group to focus more on issues.
