Women's fashion retailer Charlotte Russe, which shuttered all of its stores across the country earlier this year after filing for bankruptcy, is making a comeback under a new owner.
Toronto-based retailer YM Inc., which bought the Charlotte Russe brand and intellectual property in late March, began reopening five stores in June with plans to resurrect 100 locations this year.
The store at Chesterfield Towne Center reopened about a month ago, taking over the same spot it had occupied before.
The new owners also reopened the store at the Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach.
Charlotte Russe, founded in 1975, had more than 500 locations when its previous owner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this year before deciding to liquidate all stores.
It's unknown if YM plans to reopen the shuttered Charlotte Russe stores at Virginia Center Commons or Regency mall. A store employee said the company has plans to reopen stores in Fredericksburg and in Manassas later this year.
Representatives from YM and Charlotte Russe did not return repeated phone calls or emails.
YM Inc. operates apparel chains that cater to men, women, children, and teenage. Its brands are Stitches, Urban Planet, Bluenotes, Sirens, Suzy Shier, and Siblings.
