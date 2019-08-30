A compnay founded in Brazil that makes a moisture protection product is establishing its global headquarters in western Henrico County.
Alchemco has leased a 2,800-square-foot office at 3532 Mayland Court in Henrico to serve as a headquarters. It expects to hire 15 to 20 employees over the next three years.
The company has a proprietary product that can be used in construction to protect materials such as concrete from moisture damage. It has a contract manufacturer in Minneapolis and a distribution center in Chicago.
The company sells its products in 75 countries and has four product divisions including TechCrete, CretePro, GraffitiBlok and ChoiceCote.
Mario Baggio, Alchemco's chief executive officer, first moved to Richmond in 2016 to establish a sales office here. Baggio said he considered several U.S. locations for the company's headquarters, but "Richmond is business friendly and a great place to raise a family."
The Henrico Economic Development Authority and the Greater Richmond Partnership worked with the company on its plan to open its headquarters in the region.
Baggio said the new jobs will include technical staff who work with contractors on using its products. Jobs will also include sales and customer service.
