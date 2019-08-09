Collared Greens is back selling some of its American-made ties and T-shirts.
The Henrico County-based company, which had closed its store last year and stopped selling items from its website, has teamed up with Bird Dog Bay, a Chicago-based men's apparel label.
Bird Dog Bay is managing Collared Greens' business and is selling some of its more popular neck ties and T-shirts on the Collared Greens website as well as on the Bird Dog Bay site. And Bird Dog Bay's merchandise lineup is available on the Collared Greens site.
Bird Dog Bay, which started in 2006, has been selling Collared Greens' merchandise for the past four to six weeks, said Eric Stefenson, Bird Dog Bay's director of business development.
"We are licensing their brands while we do due diligence to see if it is a good fit for us," Stefenson said. "We haven't bought them."
He wasn't sure how long the due diligence process would take. He declined to provide financial details of the deal.
"We’re thrilled to be back up and running this season with the help of Steve [Mayer, the founder of Bird Dog Bay] and his long-standing team," according to post on the Collared Greens website.
Collared Greens was founded in 2008 in Sun Valley, Idaho, by a group of Hampden-Sydney College graduates, including Mason Antrim, who is a Richmond native. The company moved its headquarters to western Henrico in 2014.
Its products had been sold online and at some retailers across the country, but that stopped. The company also closed its store in the Short Pump Town Center in October as the owners tried to sell the business.
Collared Greens was trying to restructure its business through an infusion of capital or an outside investor. The company said last fall that it had not placed any new merchandise orders.
Antrim, the CEO at Collared Greens and one of its co-founders, could not be reached for comment.
Bird Dog Bay is selling Collared Greens' neckties and bowties and some of its T-shirts, Stefenson said. "We are selling whatever they had on hand. We are looking to bring back their best sellers."
The company also is handling the fulfillment and processing of orders, Stefenson said.
"We don't employ anybody outside of the Chicago area," he said. "But we have received hours and hours of helpful advice. Mason and his whole team have been guiding us."
Bird Dog Bay started out creating and selling a whimsical collection of men's neckties and bowties and has grown into selling other men's clothing, including shirts, outwear, belts, socks and accessories.
Most of Bird Dog Bay's merchandise has a fun sporting and lifestyle themes that are designed by Mayer, the founder and the brand's sole illustrator.
Collared Greens and Bird Dog Bay both say on their website that the two businesses have a lot of similarities. Both companies have attended the same trunk and trade shows over the past decade and have been selling merchandise to many of the same wholesale customers.
"Most importantly, we share many of the same American manufacturing companies, which made designing the next collection rather seamless," Bird Dog Bay's website said. "There’s always been a mutual respect between the two brands, keeping one another on our toes to keep the bar high for inspired design, clever marketing and premium craftsmanship."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.