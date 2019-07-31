Let the tax-free shopping begin.
Starting Friday morning and running through Sunday night, consumers in Virginia won’t be paying the state’s sales tax on apparel and footwear of up to $100 each and school and office supplies such as binders, book bags and pens of up to $20 apiece.
The tax exemption also applies to certain hurricane and emergency preparedness products, such as portable generators priced at $1,000 or less and gas-powered chain saws selling for less than $350. Also tax-free are Energy Star and WaterSense appliances priced at $2,500 or less.
Consumers in most areas of Virginia will be exempt from paying the 5.3% sales tax when buying any of the qualifying items. The sales tax rate is 6% in most of Hampton Roads and in Northern Virginia, and 7% in the Historic Triangle of Williamsburg and James City and York counties.
Tax-free items can be bought in stores, online and by phone.
The tax-free period has been held annually in Virginia during the first weekend in August since 2006.
“It does save a little. Every little bit helps,” said Erin Cooper of Chesterfield County, who was shopping with her daughter Emmy, 8, on Tuesday at the Kohl’s store off Midlothian Turnpike.
Cooper was at Kohl’s trying to get a head start on back-to-school shopping this year. But she will go back to stores this weekend to take advantage of the tax-free shopping.
“Every year we are out of town for it. We are home this year and planning to go out and get school supplies and clothes,” she said. “A lot of people hear about it and talk it up a lot. People rush out to get and save money. This is the first year we will be in town and we will take advantage of it.”
Gary Weiner, president of Saxon Shoes, said the tax-free weekend is advantageous for the consumer and the retailer.
“I think the weekend is perceived as an opportunity to save a few dollars on items they would be buying no matter what,” Weiner said. “This time of year is when people need these types of products ... and why not do it with a small discount at the expense of the state.”
Shoppers might save even more during the state’s sales-tax holiday weekend as many retailers have opted to pick up the sales tax on items that aren’t on the list of allowable tax-exempt merchandise.
For example, all merchandise at Saxon Shoes stores at Short Pump Town Center in western Henrico County and at The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre in Fredericksburg will be tax-free this weekend, he said.
Saxon will absorb the tax for shoes costing more than $100 and on all other items. It also includes sale items in the store’s Back Room area, where shoes, sandals and boots are marked down 50% to 70% from regular prices.
“It is a choice we have made,” Weiner said about picking up the sales tax. “We don’t have to do that, but why not let people take advantage of the discount storewide?”
Weiner said Saxon Shoes has as many women buying boots and sandals as it does parents buying shoes for their school-aged children.
“The sales-tax holiday weekend gives consumers a chance to save money while giving retailers an opportunity to increase the foot traffic in their stores,” said Nancy Thomas, president and CEO of the local Retail Merchants group.
The weekend, she said, also is a good reminder about hurricane preparedness since items for that are also tax-free. This is the third year that Virginia’s sales tax holiday combines what had been three formerly separate tax-free shopping weekends into one weekend.
However, some consumers like Karen Bazemore of Midlothian plan to avoid shopping this weekend.
“I don’t like the crowds,” said Bazemore, who was shopping at Kohl’s on Tuesday with her daughter Ella Grace, 11, and her two friends.
“I always shop before because school supplies are picked over once the big weekend is over,” she said, noting that the tax-free savings isn’t enough for her to venture out during the weekend.
