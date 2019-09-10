Two golf entertainment complexes are slated to swing into the Richmond region in the next coiple of weeks.
Drive Shack plans to open its 65,000-square-foot venue off West Broad Street Road just east of state Route 288 in Goochland County on Sept. 20, the company said.
Two weeks later on Oct. 4, Topgolf's 55,000-square-foot complex at 2308 Westwood Ave. in Henrico County is slated to open.
Both complexes are three stories with climate-controlled hitting bays, essentially high-tech driving ranges. At both locations, participants can use hitting bays to drive golf balls and play a variety of golfing games for an hourly fee.
For non-golfers, the facilities offer other entertainment options. Drive Shack, for instance, has an arcade room. Topgolf has a 14-hole miniature golf course — the company operates mini golf courses at only two other locations.
Drive Shack's three-story facility features 96 private driving bays - 32 on each floor - in a climate-controlled space. Players can take a swing at one of Drive Shack’s proprietary interactive games or practice their shot virtually.
The complex has a rooftop patio with views of the facility as well as a restaurant and bar on the second level.
Drive Shack is on 13 acres just south of Interstate 64 and north of the Audi dealership that is on Broad Street Road just east of state Route 288 and near the Henrico line.
Topgolf's three-story complex also has multilevel driving ranges and include a dining and bar area and outdoor terraces. Topgolf has 72 bays — 24 on each floor.
Its first-floor bar has an 18-foot television screen with a second-floor mezzanine seating area overlooking the big TV.
The Dallas-based company operates 56 Topgolf locations. It has has three locations in Virginia - in Virginia Beach, Alexandria and Loudoun.
Drive Shack is one of the nation's largest operators of golf properties, owning, leasing or managing 64 traditional golf properties in 11 states as of late March.
The company opened its first golf entertainment location in Orlando, Fla., in April 2018 and recently opened a second one in Raleigh. Goochland is its third location, with a fourth being planned in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.