1. $1,710,000
Address: 4309 Dover Road, Richmond
Square feet: 4,660
Beds/bath: 4/3.1
Acreage: 0.4264
Built: 1940
2. $1,550,000
Address: 303 Lock Lane, Richmond
Square feet: 4,028
Beds/bath: 5/3.1
Acreage: 0.5037
Built: 1930
3. $1,250,000
Address: 4111 Cary Street Road, Richmond
Square feet: 4,800
Beds/bath: 4/4.2
Acreage: 0.4591
Built: 1936
4. $1,200,000
Address: 20 River Road, Richmond
Square feet: 3,272
Beds/bath: 6/3.1
Acreage: 2.178
Built: 1870
5. $1,200,000
Address: 104 Fox Gate Lane, Goochland
Square feet: 4,943
Beds/bath: 5/5.1
Acreage: 5.24
Built: 1985
6. $1,185,000
Address: 4512 Welby Turn, Chesterfield
Square feet: 9,128
Beds/bath: 6/5.1
Acreage: 0.468
Built: 2008
7. $1,150,000
Address: 43 Towana Road, Richmond
Square feet: 3,472
Beds/bath: 4/4.1
Acreage: 0.2508
Built: 1935
8. $1,100,000
Address: 19 Oak Lane, Richmond
Square feet: 4,113
Beds/bath: 5/4.1
Acreage: 0.4004
Built: 1916
9. $1,075,000
Address: 4807 Pocahontas Ave., Richmond
Square feet: 5,213
Beds/bath: 5/4.2
Acreage: 0.4322
Built: 1928
10. $1,050,000
Address: 3102 Monument Ave., Richmond
Square feet: 3,648
Beds/bath: 4/4.1
Acreage: 0.0992
Built: 1929
