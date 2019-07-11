4309 Dover Road

Eight of the region's Top 10 homes in June were in Richmond and all sold for more than $1 million, including this 4,600-square-foot house at 4309 Dover Road in Windsor Farms neighborhood that sold for $1.71 million.  The four-bedroom, 3½-bath house is one of three homes in Windsor Farms that sold in June for more than $1 million.

 CVRMLS

1. $1,710,000

Address: 4309 Dover Road, Richmond 

Square feet: 4,660

Beds/bath: 4/3.1

Acreage: 0.4264

Built: 1940

SEARCH SOME OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES FOR SALE IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA

2. $1,550,000

Address: 303 Lock Lane, Richmond 

Square feet: 4,028

Beds/bath: 5/3.1

Acreage: 0.5037

Built: 1930

 

3. $1,250,000

Address: 4111 Cary Street Road, Richmond

Square feet: 4,800

Beds/bath: 4/4.2

Acreage: 0.4591

Built: 1936

4. $1,200,000

Address: 20 River Road, Richmond

Square feet: 3,272

Beds/bath: 6/3.1

Acreage: 2.178

Built: 1870

5. $1,200,000

Address: 104 Fox Gate Lane, Goochland

Square feet: 4,943

Beds/bath: 5/5.1

Acreage: 5.24

Built: 1985

6. $1,185,000

Address: 4512 Welby Turn, Chesterfield

Square feet: 9,128

Beds/bath: 6/5.1

Acreage: 0.468

Built: 2008

7. $1,150,000

Address: 43 Towana Road, Richmond

Square feet: 3,472

Beds/bath: 4/4.1

Acreage: 0.2508

Built: 1935

8. $1,100,000

Address: 19 Oak Lane, Richmond

Square feet: 4,113

Beds/bath: 5/4.1

Acreage: 0.4004

Built: 1916

9. $1,075,000

Address: 4807 Pocahontas Ave., Richmond

Square feet: 5,213

Beds/bath: 5/4.2

Acreage: 0.4322

Built: 1928

10. $1,050,000

Address: 3102 Monument Ave., Richmond

Square feet: 3,648

Beds/bath: 4/4.1

Acreage: 0.0992

Built: 1929

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription