This five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom home at 1811 Monument Ave sold for $1.25 million, making it the top home sale in May for the Richmond region. The 4,500-square-foot home is near the Robert E. Lee Monument.

This marks the second consecutive month in which a home on Monument Avenue is the region's top home sale. In April, a three-story home at 2021 Monument Ave. sold for $2.1 million.