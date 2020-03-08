The results are in: 80 businesses in the Richmond region have been selected as having the best workplaces.
Those companies, government divisions or nonprofits are recognized as part of the seventh annual Top Workplaces program conducted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research firm.
Eleven of the 80 businesses have been on the list each year for seven years, while two employers have been on the list for six consecutive years, four businesses for five consecutive years, seven companies four consecutive years, 10 workplaces for three consecutive years and 12 for two years.
Twenty-two employers are newcomers to the list this year.
The top-ranking businesses in each of four size categories will be disclosed at the Top Workplaces Awards banquet on May 5 at the Altria Theater in Richmond.
The recognition for the four top companies are based on employment size:
- Mega (900-plus employees);
- Large (400-899);
- Midsize (125 to 399); and
- Small (124 or fewer)
Four companies are in the mega category, eight businesses are in the large category, 28 are in the midsize category, and 40 are in the small category.
Energage, which conducts workplace surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country, invited 918 companies in the Richmond region to participate in the program this year, and the firm surveyed 114 of those businesses or organizations. The surveyed companies employ nearly 35,980 people in the Richmond area.
The firm received survey responses from about 14,870 employees on numerous topics affecting workplace life, from their views on leadership, managers, pay and benefits to training and work-life balance. It also looked at other factors including how employers encourage community involvement and how businesses promote diversity.
Employers who scored the highest locally — and exceeded national benchmarks — made the list.
The process was open to any employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — that had at least 35 employees in the region when the surveying was conducted last fall.
The Top Workplaces Awards event will recognize all of the Top Workplaces companies during the event on May 5. And the top businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — will be announced as part of the program.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Altria Theater.
A special section of The Times-Dispatch to be published Sunday, May 10, will honor the 80 businesses, their rankings and highlight the top companies in each size category.
