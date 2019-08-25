Five female executives will share the lessons learned and the challenges they have overcome in starting and running their businesses.
They will take part in the next Metro Business Live event — on Tuesday, Sept. 17 — where they will discuss the topic, “Lessons learned: The powerful business journey for women.”
The panelists will be:
Ashton Harrison:
- founder and former CEO of Shades of Light who sold the business in 2011 and is now the CEO of Brass Beds of Virginia.
Charis Jones:
- founder and CEO of the Sassy Jones accessory brands who has grown it into a multimillion-dollar business with an e-commerce site and a brick-and-mortar boutique shop.
Sarah Paxton:
- co-owner and president of contemporary home furnishings retailer LaDiff.
Kishau Rogers:
- founder and CEO of Websmith Inc. web application development company, and founder and CEO of Time Study Inc.
Dawn Beninghove:
- founder and owner of Companion Extraordinaire Home Care Services.
Richmond Times-Dispatch Executive Editor Paige Mudd will moderate the discussion.
The event will be held at the RTD building at 300 E. Franklin St. The gathering, which includes a catered breakfast, will be from 7:15 to 9 a.m.
Tickets are $25 per person if purchased by Friday Aug. 30, and $30 after that.
To buy tickets and get more information about Metro Business Live, go to www.richmond.com/events/metro-business-live.
