Gary LeClair, who co-founded LeClairRyan in 1988 and served as its longtime CEO, is leaving the law firm and joining crosstown rival Williams Mullen.
LeClair will become a partner at Williams Mullen as will LeClairRyan lawyers David Lay and Andrew White.
The three will join Williams Mullen's corporate section as partners, effective Aug. 5, Williams Mullen announced late Thursday afternoon.
The moves come at a time of continuing departures at LeClairRyan this year, including several to Williams Mullen and other law firms. LeClairRyan has closed offices and the firm's gross revenue continues to decline.
LeClair served as chairman of LeClairRyan from 1988 to 2015 and CEO from 1988 to 2010. He no longer sits on the board of the firm.
He and Dennis Ryan created a venture capital legal boutique operation to help entrepreneurs, startup businesses and venture capitalists. LeClairRyan grew from those two attorneys into a full-service firm with hundreds of lawyers working in 21 offices and representing some of the largest corporations in the world.
LeClair was one of the founders of the Greater Richmond Technology Council, now called RVATech, as a way to grow and develop the region’s technology businesses. He also was a founder of what is now called Venture Forum RVA, a group that supports entrepreneurs and startup companies in the Richmond region.
LeClair declined comment Thursday afternoon about why he is leaving the firm he co-founded.
Representatives from LeClairRyan have not returned repeated phone calls and emails this week.
Calvin W. “Woody” Fowler Jr., the president and CEO at Williams Mullen, said LeClair, Lay and White are good additions to the firm's corporate team.
“The experience David, Andrew, and Gary bring speaks for itself,” Fowler said in a statement.
“They are highly regarded transactional attorneys, and we are thrilled to have them join our corporate section. They add even more strength to a team that provides middle-market companies with exceptional service for their corporate matters,” Fowler said.
Lay represents companies and individuals in a broad range of subject, with an emphasis on angel and venture capital financings, debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, secured transactions and general corporate and securities matters.
White has represented emerging growth and middle-market companies for more than 20 years, both in a general counsel capacity and in all manner of transactions, including venture capital and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, restructurings and entity conversions.
“They join a deep and experienced group that serves clients not only in our footprint, but throughout the United States," Fowler said. "We are proud of the work we do for our clients, particularly in the middle-market space, and Gary, David and Andrew will only help us serve them better.”
LeClairRyan's gross revenue fell from $163 million in 2015 to $122.4 million in 2018, according to the latest Am Law 200 figures. It was ranked No. 179 as the nation's largest law firm based on revenue in 2018, down from a ranking of No. 169 in 2017.
William Mullen had $131.4 million in revenue last year, according to Am Law 200 figures. It was ranked No. 174 in 2018.
