As Gather opens its relocated coworking space in downtown Richmond, the fast growing company has its sight to expand into Chesterfield County.
Gather Workspaces LLC, the company that designs, builds and operates these collaborative workspaces, moved its downtown location in late July to bigger space at 313 E. Broad St. The space had been at 409 E. Main St., which opened in April 2014 as Gather's first location.
Meanwhile, Gather recently signed a lease for 25,000 square feet in the Winterfield Crossing development that is being built at Winterfield Road and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County, said Doug White, who, along with his wife, Polly White, and James Crenshaw, own the majority interest in the Gather business.
The Chesterfield location will mark the company’s sixth coworking space in its five-year history - four in the Richmond region and two in Hampton Roads.
The new space should be ready in the fall of 2020, White said.
Blackwood Development, which is the developer of Winterfield Crossing, should have the core building ready next June and it will take Gather about four months to get the space fully ready, White said.
The building is 30,000 square feet. Gather will occupy all of the second and third floor and half of the first floor. The other 5,000 square feet will be leased as retail space.
Gather's new downtown space took over four buildings that were renovated at 309 to 315 E. Broad St.
The new location — the owners are calling it Gather Arts District — has 20,000 square feet, or about double the size of the former location on East Main Street.
It features more than 100 private offices, ranging from one-person offices to larger suites for bigger teams. There also will be meeting rooms, a kitchen and communal areas, and a second-floor rooftop deck accessible to Gather members.
Gather opened its second location in June 2016, with 16,500 square feet at 2920 W. Broad St. in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood. The third Gather opened in January 2018 taking over 17,908 square feet at 2400 Old Brick Road in West Broad Village in western Henrico County.
Its first location out of the Richmond region opened in June on the top two floors of the 16-story BB&T building at 500 E. Main St. in downtown Norfolk. It took over 30,104 square feet.
Gather is getting ready to open 27,341 square feet in a brand-new building in the Tech Center Research Park in Newport News. That should open in September, White said.
Coworking spaces like the ones that Gather operates appeal to self-employed people who work from home, to businesses that need a single office and not a long-term commitment, and to out-of-town companies seeking a local presence.
