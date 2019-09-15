Stewart D. Roberson has been a champion of public school education.
He was an educator for 42 years as a middle school teacher, a principal, a director of instruction, an assistant superintendent of finance and as a school superintendent for 21 years, first in Falls Church (five years) and then in Hanover County (16 years).
The Henrico Education Foundation, a nonprofit created in 1993 to provide additional funding for public education and works in partnership with the school system and parents, is honoring Roberson next month because of his work to strengthen public schools.
He will be honored during the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary dinner. The black-tie optional event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
Until his retirement in June 2011 as Hanover’s superintendent, he was one of the longest-serving school chiefs in Virginia. After he retired, Roberson became chairman, president and CEO of Richmond-based Moseley Architects, the nation’s 18th-largest architectural and engineering firm.
“Dr. Roberson is a champion for students and has had a significant impact on public education in Virginia,” said Mike Taylor, executive director of the Henrico Education Foundation.
The foundation said the Excellence in Education anniversary dinner also pays tribute to a network of generous philanthropists, business leaders, volunteer leaders and elected officials who are making a difference in the lives of Henrico students.
The gala is the inaugural event, but the foundation hopes it will become an annual function.
Tickets are $175 per person. Sponsorship packages, which include tickets to the event, also are available.
The foundation said proceeds from the event will provide funding for innovative classroom grants, extended learning opportunities, scholarships, and leadership programs for students and staff in Henrico schools.
The event co-chairs are Jamelle Wilson, dean of the School of Professional and Continuing Studies at the University of Richmond who is former Hanover schools superintendent, and Thomas A. Silvestri, president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
