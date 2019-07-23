Four jurisdictions of the Richmond region collected more than $30 million in hotel occupancy tax for the first time.
Tax collections from hotels and motels in the city of Richmond and in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico rose 2.06% for the fiscal year that ended June 30 compared with the previous 12 months, according to the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority, the entity that oversees operations of the convention center.
The $30,000,275 in tax collections is up 50% from six years ago, the authority said.
The tax is based on total hotel room revenue of $375 million generated during the most recent fiscal year.
The rising tax collections has to do with an increase in the number of tourists visiting the region and the increasing number of hotels operating here, said Jack Berry, president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism, the nonprofit organization that offers services to support the area’s hospitality industry.
"There's more tourism, more conventions and more sports tourism," Berry said. "What is really playing well is the tourism component on the weekends, which has been very strong."
The four jurisdictions levy an 8% occupancy tax on hotel and motel rooms and campgrounds.
The increase in tax revenue, the convention center authority said, contributed to S&P Global Ratings’ decision to raise the long-term rating on the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority’s debt from A+ to AA-, representing a jump of one rating category.
The hotel occupancy tax mostly goes to pay the debt on the convention center and the deficit to operate it. In the most recent fiscal year, the debt payment was about $12 million while the deficit on the building's operations including paying personnel and utilities is about $2 million, Berry said.
A portion of the tax - 1.75% - goes to help fund Richmond Region Tourism. That generated nearly $7 million in revenue for the tourism group, which is made up of Richmond, Ashland and Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan counties.
Another part of the tax goes into a capital fund for the upkeep and renovation of the building.
The rest of the funds are distributed back to the localities for tourism and regional related programs.
The final phase of the 700,000-square-foot convention center opened in 2003 at cost of $170 million.
The Greater Richmond Convention Center now is undergoing a $7 million facelift.
The project began earlier this year with the installation of outdoor marquee signs at Third and Marshall streets and at Broad and Fifth streets, Berry said.
The work also includes the installation the renovation of the food court, replacement of aging furniture, and upgrading the business center/show office. Repainting is taking place throughout the convention center, too.
