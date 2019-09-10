About 250 job seekers attended the Richmond Times-Dispatch Career Fair at the newspaper’s downtown office building on Tuesday.
The 29 companies that attended the job fair included Atlantic Union Bank, FedEx, T-Mobile, VCU Police, Walmart and the Haley Automotive Group.
During the career fair, attendees were able to attend a seminar on employment interviewing skills and could get coaching on their resumes.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that employers advertised 7.22 million available jobs in July, down from a revised 7.25 million in June. Job openings reached a peak of 7.6 million last November but have fallen by about 400,000 since then. This is the second consecutive month in which job openings have declined.
Still, total hiring edged up to 6 million. The number of quits, which tends to increase when people are confident in the prospect of finding a new job, rose to 3.6 million.
There are 1.2 job openings for every unemployed person, suggesting that many businesses still remain hungry for workers.
