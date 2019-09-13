Kambourian Jewelers, a family-owned business which has operated stores in the Richmond region for decades, is embarking on its latest transformation.
Brothers Joey and Nathan Kambourian, the fifth generation of their family to run jewelry stores in the Richmond area, have closed their store at 3141 W. Cary St. in Carytown and plan to reopen on Grove Avenue near Libbie Avenue later this month or in early October.
The Kambourian Jewelers store, which now is under construction, will be on the second floor of the Westhampton on Grove development at 5702 Grove Ave., where Taste Unlimited specialty food shop is located on the street level.
A Kambourian Jewelers store has been in Carytown for the past decade. Its last day there was Aug. 30.
"The lease was up. We had a good run in Carytown, but it was time for a change," Joey Kambourian said. "It's a good development on Grove Avenue. The Westhampton area is a good location for us and for all of our clients as well."
The store will be about half the size of the Carytown location, but the Kambourian brothers want the new place to be more of a private showroom. It will be open five days a week for walk ins, but also be open for private showings.
The brothers bought the business last year from their mother, Melissa Kambourian, and their uncle, Haig Kambourian III.
Their great-great-grandfather Haig Kambourian Sr. opened the family's first jewelry store in Richmond in 1966. The family has had stores in various locations over the years including downtown Richmond, the Market Square shopping center off Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County, and on Lakeside Avenue in Henrico County.
Moving to the Westhampton on Grove development puts the family jewelry shop near one of their relative's rugs store.
Kambourian Rugs has been at the northeast corner of Libbie and Grove avenues since 2011.
Mark Kambourian, who owns Kambourian Rugs, is a cousin to Joey and Nathan Kambourian.
Mark Kambourian previously was president of family-owned M. Kambourian Sons, the Oriental rug company founded by his great-grandfather in 1896. That store closed in 2011.
