Paul D. Koonce will step down as head of Dominion Energy's power generation group on Dec. 1 as part of a business reorganization that will eliminate the separate generation operating segment.
Koonce, 59, will serve as executive vice president and strategic adviser to Dominion Chairman and CEO Thomas F. Farrell II until Feb. 1, when Koonce will retire after 38 years in the energy industry, including the last 20 at Richmond-based Dominion Energy.
"Paul Koonce has been a leader in the energy industry, in his community and at our company," Farrell said in a statement. "We have turned to Paul for trusted leadership in a variety of areas since he joined the company two decades ago."
In his role as strategic adviser, Koonce will help the company's transition to five new business reporting segments, including the recombination of Dominion Energy Virginia's power generation, transmission and distribution operations, which currently report to management under separate umbrellas.
He also will serve as chairman of a new nuclear oversight council to integrate the management of Dominion's seven nuclear power units, including four in Virginia.
The reorganization, outlined for investors earlier this year, divides the business into five groups:
• Dominion Energy Virginia, the operating name of Virginia Electric & Power Co., the state's largest electric utility: The company had divided the utility operations between power generation and its "wires business," which includes power transmission and distribution. The restructuring will combine them as one business segment, representing 40-45% of Dominion earnings. Koonce led the wires or power delivery group from 2009 until taking his current job in 2016.
• Gas Transmission & Storage, encompassing natural gas pipelines, storage facilities and the Cove Point liquefied natural gas import-export terminal: Koonce oversaw expansion of gas storage at Cove Point as CEO of the Dominion gas infrastructure group from 2005 to 2009. This new group accounts for 25-30% of earnings.
• Gas distribution, which includes natural gas distribution companies in North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia and three Western states: These companies produce 10-15% of earnings.
• Dominion Energy South Carolina, the former South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. acquired in the company's purchase of SCANA Corp. on Jan. 1: It accounts for 10-15% of earnings.
• Contracted Generation, which includes the Millstone nuclear unit that Dominion owns in Connecticut, as well as solar and wind energy facilities under independent contract from Dominion. These generating units account for less than 10% of earnings.
"It's about transparency," Dominion spokesman Ryan Frazier said of the restructuring that will take effect Dec. 1. "It makes it easier for investors to know how we manage our business and make money."
Among his community roles, Koonce is a member of the Virginia State University board of visitors, serves on the board of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and is a past member of the board of directors of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
AKA it’s cleaner this way
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.