Paul D. Koonce will step down as head of Dominion Energy's power generation group on Dec. 1 as part of a business reorganization that will eliminate the separate generation operating segment.
Koonce, 59, will serve as executive vice president and strategic adviser to Dominion Chairman and CEO Thomas F. Farrell II until Feb. 1, when Koonce will retire after 38 years with the Richmond-based energy company.
"Paul Koonce has been a leader in the energy industry, in his community and at our company," Farrell said in a statement. "We have turned to Paul for trusted leadership in a variety of areas since he joined the company two decades ago."
In his role as strategic adviser, Koonce will help the company's transition to five new business reporting segments, including the recombination of Dominion Energy Virginia's power generation, transmission and distribution operations, which currently report to management under separate umbrellas.
He also will serve as chairman of a new nuclear oversight council to integrate the management of Dominion's seven nuclear power units, including four in Virginia.
During Koonce's tenure, Dominion has worked to expand its solar and offshore wind energy development.
Koonce joined Farrell and Gov. Ralph Northam July 1 in Virginia Beach for the ceremonial launch of a pilot project to test the power of wind 27 miles off the Atlantic shore to generate electricity that Virginia's largest public utility can deliver to inland customers.
Among his community roles, Koonce is a member of the Virginia State University board of visitors, serves on the Board of Trustees of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and is a past member of the board of directors of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.