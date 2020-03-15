VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Council on Women:

  • Olga Boucher of Waynesboro, multiline account representative for Hunter Wyant State Farm Insurance and Financial Services;
  • Da’Shaun Antoinette Joseph of Reston, corporate business development at Jacobs Engineering Group;
  • Karishma Merchant of Arlington, senior education policy adviser for the office of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine;
  • Holly Seibold of Vienna, executive director for Bringing Resources to Aid Women’s Shelters;
  • Michelle Strucke of Vienna, senior policy manager of aid and development finance at Oxfam America; and
  • Michelle Woods of Alexandria, communications director for NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia.

Board of Visitors of Old Dominion University:

  • Armistead Williams of Norfolk, physician at Neurology Consultants of Tidewater.

