Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Council on Women:
- Olga Boucher of Waynesboro, multiline account representative for Hunter Wyant State Farm Insurance and Financial Services;
- Da’Shaun Antoinette Joseph of Reston, corporate business development at Jacobs Engineering Group;
- Karishma Merchant of Arlington, senior education policy adviser for the office of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine;
- Holly Seibold of Vienna, executive director for Bringing Resources to Aid Women’s Shelters;
- Michelle Strucke of Vienna, senior policy manager of aid and development finance at Oxfam America; and
- Michelle Woods of Alexandria, communications director for NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia.
Board of Visitors of Old Dominion University:
- Armistead Williams of Norfolk, physician at Neurology Consultants of Tidewater.
