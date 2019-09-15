Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Board of Forestry:
- Elizabeth Flippo Hutchins of Richmond, vice president of Flippo Lumber Corp.;
- Ben Reeves of Lynchburg, region raw material manager at Weyerhaeuser; and
- Greg Scheerer of Lynchburg, area manager at WestRock Co.
Virginia College Savings Plan:
- Reginald D. Samuel of Spotsylvania, founder and managing partner at The Leumas Group; and
- Lauren K. Stack of Alexandria.
Virginia Housing Development Authority:
- Lisa R. Porter of Bristol, executive director and CEO at the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority; and
- Michael J. Schewel of Richmond, vice president, general counsel and secretary at Tredegar Corp.
Virginia Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Education Commission:
- Keisha Pexton of Hampton, director of learning and workforce development at Newport News Shipbuilding and member of the Virginia Board of Education.
Advisory Council on PANDAS/PANS:
- Teresa L. Champion of Springfield, secretary of Virginia Autism Project;
- Jessica Gavin of Chesterfield, president and founder of Pediatric Research and Advocacy Initiative;
- David Jaffe of Henrico, pediatric neurologist;
- Stefanie Levensalor of Norfolk, senior loan officer at Towne Mortgage;
- Stacey Link of Moseley, member of Virginia Association of School Nurses and nurse at Chesterfield County Public Schools;
- Melissa Nelson of Richmond, pediatrician at Pediatric Associates of Richmond;
- Aradhana Bela Sood of Richmond, professor of psychiatry and pediatrics and senior professor of child mental health policy at Virginia Treatment Center for Children at Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Susan E. Swedo of McLean, scientist emeritus for the National Institute of Mental Health Intramural Research Program at the National Institutes of Health; and
- Wei Zhao of Chesterfield, professor and physician at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System.
Aquaculture Advisory Board:
- Kimberly Huskey of Yorktown, vice president of government affairs at Ballard Fish and Oyster Co., Cherrystone-Aqua Farms; and
- Michael Schwarz of Virginia Beach, director of the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
Board of Nursing:
- Yvette Dorsey of Richmond, director of GYN-surgical and OB/antepartum unit at Henrico Doctors Hospital;
- James L. Hermansen-Parker of Norfolk, nurse specialist at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital;
- Dixie McElfresh of Richmond, licensed practical nurse at Medi Home Hospice; and
- Felisa Smith of Portsmouth, registered nurse at Norfolk State University.
