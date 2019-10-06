Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
State Executive Council for Children’s Services
- Sophia V. Booker of Richmond, youth development coordinator at Project LIFE;
- Andelicia M. Neville of Richmond, parent representative; and
- Jessica Stern of Glen Allen, co-founder of Connect Our Kids.
Virginia Board of Workforce Development
- Hobart P. Bauhan of Harrisonburg, president of Virginia Poultry Federation;
- Thomas A. Bell of Norfolk, business manager of Iron Workers Local Union 79;
- Dr. Julie Brown of Pittsylvania, director of advanced learning for the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research;
- Ernie Caldwell of Roanoke, president of G.J. Hopkins, Inc.;
- Virginia R. Diamond of McLean, president of the Northern Virginia AFL-CIO;
- John Dougherty of Richmond, vice president of Goodwill;
- Mark B. Dreyfus of Virginia Beach, president of ECPI University;
- Lane Seawell Hopkins of Richmond, managing director and chief talent officer of Harris Williams;
- Ann Huckle Mallek of Albemarle County, board of supervisors member representing White Hall District;
- John David Smith, Jr. of Winchester, mayor of Winchester and owner and partner of Water Street Kitchen and Village Square Restaurant & V2 Bar; and
- Brian Warner of Midlothian, partnership manager of Rolls-Royce North America.
Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- Glen Wayne France of Warsaw, commercial waterman.
Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia)
- Nancy Howell Agee of Salem, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic;
- Thomas F. Farrell II of Richmond, chairman, president, and CEO of Dominion Energy;
- Leah Fremouw of Chesterfield, vice president of Virginia Community Capital;
- Doug Juanarena of Blacksburg, retired serial entrepreneur;
- Don “Robin” Sullenberger, III of Monterey, retired CEO of Shenandoah Valley Partnership; and
- Marilyn House West of Richmond, chairwoman and CEO of M.H. West & Co., Inc.
Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation
- Ana Mitchell of Chesapeake, director of card customer experience at Capital One.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth
- Andrew Goodwin of Takoma Park, Md., financial advisor at Morgan Stanley;
- Patrick J. “Pat” Hughes of Richmond, principal at Patrick Hughes Ltd.;
- Robert Leek of Williamsburg, chairman of American Lung Association in Virginia and senior physician liaison at Sentara Healthcare; and
- Dr. Teresa Tyson of Coeburn, family nurse practitioner and executive director of The Health Wagon.
