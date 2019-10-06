VA STATE CAPITOL01

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

State Executive Council for Children’s Services

  • Sophia V. Booker of Richmond, youth development coordinator at Project LIFE;
  • Andelicia M. Neville of Richmond, parent representative; and
  • Jessica Stern of Glen Allen, co-founder of Connect Our Kids.

Virginia Board of Workforce Development

  • Hobart P. Bauhan of Harrisonburg, president of Virginia Poultry Federation;
  • Thomas A. Bell of Norfolk, business manager of Iron Workers Local Union 79;
  • Dr. Julie Brown of Pittsylvania, director of advanced learning for the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research;
  • Ernie Caldwell of Roanoke, president of G.J. Hopkins, Inc.;
  • Virginia R. Diamond of McLean, president of the Northern Virginia AFL-CIO;
  • John Dougherty of Richmond, vice president of Goodwill;
  • Mark B. Dreyfus of Virginia Beach, president of ECPI University;
  • Lane Seawell Hopkins of Richmond, managing director and chief talent officer of Harris Williams;
  • Ann Huckle Mallek of Albemarle County, board of supervisors member representing White Hall District;
  • John David Smith, Jr. of Winchester, mayor of Winchester and owner and partner of Water Street Kitchen and Village Square Restaurant & V2 Bar; and
  • Brian Warner of Midlothian, partnership manager of Rolls-Royce North America.

Virginia Marine Resources Commission

  • Glen Wayne France of Warsaw, commercial waterman.

Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia)

  • Nancy Howell Agee of Salem, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic;
  • Thomas F. Farrell II of Richmond, chairman, president, and CEO of Dominion Energy;
  • Leah Fremouw of Chesterfield, vice president of Virginia Community Capital;
  • Doug Juanarena of Blacksburg, retired serial entrepreneur;
  • Don “Robin” Sullenberger, III of Monterey, retired CEO of Shenandoah Valley Partnership; and
  • Marilyn House West of Richmond, chairwoman and CEO of M.H. West & Co., Inc.

Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation

  • Ana Mitchell of Chesapeake, director of card customer experience at Capital One.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth

  • Andrew Goodwin of Takoma Park, Md., financial advisor at Morgan Stanley;
  • Patrick J. “Pat” Hughes of Richmond, principal at Patrick Hughes Ltd.;
  • Robert Leek of Williamsburg, chairman of American Lung Association in Virginia and senior physician liaison at Sentara Healthcare; and
  • Dr. Teresa Tyson of Coeburn, family nurse practitioner and executive director of The Health Wagon.

