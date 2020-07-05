Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Auctioneers Board
- D.B. (Doug) Sinclair of Midlothian, president, Sinclair & Associates; and
- Andrew W. Smith of Beaverdam, associate director of governmental relations, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation
Marine Products Board
- Hannah Kellum of Farnham, public relations administrator, W.E. Kellum Seafood; and
- Dr. Michael Schwarz of Virginia Beach, director, Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center
Milk Commission
- Brian Linney of Leesburg, chief operating officer, MDVA Milk Producers
Small Business Commission
- Quan Boatman of Spotsylvania County, director of vendor engagement and training, General Services Administration;
- Jayanth Challa of Vienna, president, Ace Info Solutions; and
- Jorge Yinat of Williamsburg, founder and managing partner, J|W|Y Business Enterprises
Virginia Gas and Oil Board
- Bill Harris of Big Stone Gap, retired associate professor of physics, Mountain Empire Community College;
- Bruce A. Prather of Abingdon, consultant and geologist, Olin and Muriel Prather Charitable Foundation; and
- Donald Ratliff of Big Stone Gap, president, Commonwealth Connections Inc.
Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority
- Colleen Lueken of Arlington, lead data scientist, Fluence
