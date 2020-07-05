VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Auctioneers Board

  • D.B. (Doug) Sinclair of Midlothian, president, Sinclair & Associates; and
  • Andrew W. Smith of Beaverdam, associate director of governmental relations, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation

Marine Products Board

  • Hannah Kellum of Farnham, public relations administrator, W.E. Kellum Seafood; and
  • Dr. Michael Schwarz of Virginia Beach, director, Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center

Milk Commission

  • Brian Linney of Leesburg, chief operating officer, MDVA Milk Producers

Small Business Commission

  • Quan Boatman of Spotsylvania County, director of vendor engagement and training, General Services Administration;
  • Jayanth Challa of Vienna, president, Ace Info Solutions; and
  • Jorge Yinat of Williamsburg, founder and managing partner, J|W|Y Business Enterprises

Virginia Gas and Oil Board

  • Bill Harris of Big Stone Gap, retired associate professor of physics, Mountain Empire Community College;
  • Bruce A. Prather of Abingdon, consultant and geologist, Olin and Muriel Prather Charitable Foundation; and
  • Donald Ratliff of Big Stone Gap, president, Commonwealth Connections Inc.

Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority

  • Colleen Lueken of Arlington, lead data scientist, Fluence

