The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

State Rehabilitation Council:

  • Tammy Burns of Midlothian, family support specialist at Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center;
  • Aaron Bossard of Henrico, workforce consultant at Randstad;
  • Garrett Brumfield of Roanoke, speaker and disability rights advocate at Overcome Yours;
  • Brian Evans of Midlothian, founder of Ninth Wonder Incorporated;
  • Joliefawn Liddell of Richmond, advocate at disAbility Law Center of Virginia; and
  • Dawn Mosley of Chesterfield, district pre-employment counselor, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

Virginia Nuclear Consortium Authority:

  • Scott A. Kopple of Alexandria, senior government programs manager at BWX Technologies Inc.

Advisory Board on Massage Therapy:

  • Erin Osiol of Chesterfield, licensed massage therapist and owner of OpenSpace Massage + Bodywork; and
  • Shawnte’ Peterson of Chesapeake, massage therapist, health educator and owner of Elements of Health.

Board of Long-Term Care Administrators:

  • Ali M. Faruk of Richmond, policy director at Families Forward Virginia;
  • Martha Hunt of Smithfield, administrator and resident services director at Riverside Healthy Living Community;
  • Jenny Inker of Williamsburg, assistant professor and co-director of Assisted Living Administration Specialty Area, Department of Gerontology in the College of Health Professions at Virginia Commonwealth University; and
  • Ashley Jackson of Chesapeake, executive director of Bay Lake Retirement Community in Virginia Beach.

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:

  • Robert Barnette of Mechanicsville, retired state command chief master sergeant in the United States Air Force;
  • John Manning of Charles City, owner of Coding Solutions; and
  • Vernon Peters of Chester, retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Army and director of government relations for Virginia Professional Educators.

Statewide Independent Living Council:

  • Kenneth Jessup of Virginia Beach, retired lobbyist for Ken Jessup & Associates;
  • Karen Michalski-Karney of Glade Hill, executive director at Blue Ridge Independent Living Center;
  • Alexis Nichols of Chesterfield, motivational speaker and advocate for people with disabilities;
  • Robert Targos of Chesterfield, quality control manager at Evolution Labs; and
  • Shawn M. Utt of Pulaski, town manager for the Town of Pulaski;

Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates:

  • Marc Katz of McLean, co-founder and CEO of Custom Ink; and
  Howard P. Kern of
  • Virginia Beach, president
  • and CEO of Sentara Healthcare.

