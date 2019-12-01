Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
State Rehabilitation Council:
- Tammy Burns of Midlothian, family support specialist at Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center;
- Aaron Bossard of Henrico, workforce consultant at Randstad;
- Garrett Brumfield of Roanoke, speaker and disability rights advocate at Overcome Yours;
- Brian Evans of Midlothian, founder of Ninth Wonder Incorporated;
- Joliefawn Liddell of Richmond, advocate at disAbility Law Center of Virginia; and
- Dawn Mosley of Chesterfield, district pre-employment counselor, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
Virginia Nuclear Consortium Authority:
- Scott A. Kopple of Alexandria, senior government programs manager at BWX Technologies Inc.
Advisory Board on Massage Therapy:
- Erin Osiol of Chesterfield, licensed massage therapist and owner of OpenSpace Massage + Bodywork; and
- Shawnte’ Peterson of Chesapeake, massage therapist, health educator and owner of Elements of Health.
Board of Long-Term Care Administrators:
- Ali M. Faruk of Richmond, policy director at Families Forward Virginia;
- Martha Hunt of Smithfield, administrator and resident services director at Riverside Healthy Living Community;
- Jenny Inker of Williamsburg, assistant professor and co-director of Assisted Living Administration Specialty Area, Department of Gerontology in the College of Health Professions at Virginia Commonwealth University; and
- Ashley Jackson of Chesapeake, executive director of Bay Lake Retirement Community in Virginia Beach.
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:
- Robert Barnette of Mechanicsville, retired state command chief master sergeant in the United States Air Force;
- John Manning of Charles City, owner of Coding Solutions; and
- Vernon Peters of Chester, retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Army and director of government relations for Virginia Professional Educators.
Statewide Independent Living Council:
- Kenneth Jessup of Virginia Beach, retired lobbyist for Ken Jessup & Associates;
- Karen Michalski-Karney of Glade Hill, executive director at Blue Ridge Independent Living Center;
- Alexis Nichols of Chesterfield, motivational speaker and advocate for people with disabilities;
- Robert Targos of Chesterfield, quality control manager at Evolution Labs; and
- Shawn M. Utt of Pulaski, town manager for the Town of Pulaski;
Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates:
- Marc Katz of McLean, co-founder and CEO of Custom Ink; and
- Howard P. Kern of
- Virginia Beach, president
- and CEO of Sentara Healthcare.
