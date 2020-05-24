VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/////////////////////////////////////////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board:

  • Monica Karavanic of Danville, director of operations for The Arc of Southside;
  • Latroyal Roxburgh of Richmond, L. Smith & Associates; and
  • Cristen Zedd of Hanover, CEO of Developmental Services at Richmond Behavioral Health Authority.

Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention:

  • Morgan L. Faulkner of King William, attorney at Richmond’s Office of the Public Defender and councilperson for the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.

Board of Directors Virginia Air and Space Center:

  • Stephen Cobb of Richmond, attorney and former deputy attorney general of Virginia;
  • Miranda P. Subramanyam of Ashburn, supply chain management at Northrop Grumman Space Systems; and
  • Edwin Ward of Hampton, law student at George Washington University Law School.

The Library Board:

  • Laura Blevins of Abingdon, regional director for the office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine;
  • Maya Castillo of Fairfax County, political director for New Virginia Majority; and
  • Leonard Tengco of Vienna, attorney at Pesner Altmiller Melnick & DeMers.

Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation:

  • Kim Cummings of Stafford County, retired educator for Prince William County Public Schools.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email