Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board:
- Monica Karavanic of Danville, director of operations for The Arc of Southside;
- Latroyal Roxburgh of Richmond, L. Smith & Associates; and
- Cristen Zedd of Hanover, CEO of Developmental Services at Richmond Behavioral Health Authority.
Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention:
- Morgan L. Faulkner of King William, attorney at Richmond’s Office of the Public Defender and councilperson for the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.
Board of Directors Virginia Air and Space Center:
- Stephen Cobb of Richmond, attorney and former deputy attorney general of Virginia;
- Miranda P. Subramanyam of Ashburn, supply chain management at Northrop Grumman Space Systems; and
- Edwin Ward of Hampton, law student at George Washington University Law School.
The Library Board:
- Laura Blevins of Abingdon, regional director for the office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine;
- Maya Castillo of Fairfax County, political director for New Virginia Majority; and
- Leonard Tengco of Vienna, attorney at Pesner Altmiller Melnick & DeMers.
Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation:
- Kim Cummings of Stafford County, retired educator for Prince William County Public Schools.
