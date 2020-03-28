VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////////////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Regents of Gunston Hall:

  • (Regents are elected by The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America)
  • Margo Caylor of Tucson, Ariz.;
  • Annie Gray Dixon of Edenton, N.C.;
  • Katherine McCracken Davis of Louisville, Ky.;
  • Elizabeth C. Hoopes Field of North Hampton, N.H.;
  • Nancy Lindley of Long Lake, Minn.;
  • Diana Madsen of Westfield, N.J.;
  • Anne R. McAteer of San Francisco;
  • Anne Pendleton Cox Monfore of Tuscaloosa, Ala.;
  • Margaret Boyd Schutrumpf of West Boothbay, Maine;
  • Katherine Shutkin of Bedford, Mass.;
  • Toody W. Sullivan of Birmingham, Ala.;
  • Sue Tempero of Indianapolis, Ind.; and
  • Bonnie W. Ward of Bellevue, Wash.

State Historical Records Advisory Board:

  • Amanda Lloyd of Norfolk, program director at Tidewater Community College.

Statewide Independent Living Council:

  • Judy Jackson of Stuarts Draft, director of instruction for the Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired.

Auctioneers Board:

  • Angela Smith-Mackey of Fredericksburg, information systems architect for the United States Marine Corps.

Board of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority:

  • Jean Ann Bolling of Mechanicsville;
  • Meredith Lusk of Cape Charles, designer and owner of Moonrise Jewelry;
  • Susan Payne of Charlottesville, president of Blue Ridge Group; and
  • Justin G. Reid of Farmville, director of community initiatives for Virginia Humanities.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts:

  • Hubert Phipps of Middleburg, an artist.

Board of Visitors of Old Dominion University:

  • Armistead Williams of Norfolk, a physician at Neurology Consultants of Tidewater.

Governor’s Substance Abuse Services Council:

  • Marla H. Newby of Chesapeake, drug court coordinator for Norfolk Circuit Court.

