Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Regents of Gunston Hall:
- (Regents are elected by The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America)
- Margo Caylor of Tucson, Ariz.;
- Annie Gray Dixon of Edenton, N.C.;
- Katherine McCracken Davis of Louisville, Ky.;
- Elizabeth C. Hoopes Field of North Hampton, N.H.;
- Nancy Lindley of Long Lake, Minn.;
- Diana Madsen of Westfield, N.J.;
- Anne R. McAteer of San Francisco;
- Anne Pendleton Cox Monfore of Tuscaloosa, Ala.;
- Margaret Boyd Schutrumpf of West Boothbay, Maine;
- Katherine Shutkin of Bedford, Mass.;
- Toody W. Sullivan of Birmingham, Ala.;
- Sue Tempero of Indianapolis, Ind.; and
- Bonnie W. Ward of Bellevue, Wash.
State Historical Records Advisory Board:
- Amanda Lloyd of Norfolk, program director at Tidewater Community College.
Statewide Independent Living Council:
- Judy Jackson of Stuarts Draft, director of instruction for the Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired.
Auctioneers Board:
- Angela Smith-Mackey of Fredericksburg, information systems architect for the United States Marine Corps.
Board of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority:
- Jean Ann Bolling of Mechanicsville;
- Meredith Lusk of Cape Charles, designer and owner of Moonrise Jewelry;
- Susan Payne of Charlottesville, president of Blue Ridge Group; and
- Justin G. Reid of Farmville, director of community initiatives for Virginia Humanities.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts:
- Hubert Phipps of Middleburg, an artist.
Board of Visitors of Old Dominion University:
- Armistead Williams of Norfolk, a physician at Neurology Consultants of Tidewater.
Governor’s Substance Abuse Services Council:
- Marla H. Newby of Chesapeake, drug court coordinator for Norfolk Circuit Court.
