The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Richmond Eye and Ear Hospital Authority

  • Robert A. Crouse of Midlothian, president and CEO of The Virginia Home;
  • Frank J. Franzak of Chesterfield, faculty member at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business;
  • Alan Lombardo of Midlothian, CEO of Sheltering Arms Institute;
  • Anne Howell McElroy of Richmond, physician;
  • Andrew J. Michael of Goochland, president of Commonwealth Eye Care Associates;
  • Paul T. Miller Jr. of Manakin-Sabot, public relations consultant;
  • Wayne Shaia of Henrico, physician at Balance and Ear Center;
  • Walter F. Spence of Henrico, vice president of maintenance and capital programs at Commonwealth Senior Living; and
  • Joanne Wiley of Richmond, financial advisor at Davenport & Company.

Safety and Health Codes Board:

  • Michael Luce of Virginia Beach, manager of Field Services, HSB;
  • Charles Stiff of Richmond.

Board of Medical Assistance Services:

  • Greg Peters of Manakin-Sabot, president and CEO of United Methodist Family Services; and
  • B. Cameron Webb of Charlottesville, director of health policy and equity at University of Virginia School of Medicine.

Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Awards Committee:

  • Joan Cobbs of Farmville, retired from the U.S. Department of Justice;
  • Marcella V. Luck of Henrico, director of recruitment at Virginia Commonwealth University; and
  • Karen Eley Sanders of Blacksburg, associate vice provost for college access and chief diversity officer at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board:

  • Kathy Harkey of Doswell, executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness of Virginia.

State Child Fatality Review Team:

  • Megan L. Clark of Farmville, commonwealth’s attorney for Prince Edward County.

Virginia Soybean Board:

  • Raymond Keating of Norfolk, head international merchandiser at Perdue Agribusiness; and
  • Linda V. Smith of West Point.

Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board:

  • Kendall L. Lee of Kenbridge, assistant director of speech, hearing and learning services at Longwood University.

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

  • Ethan Brown of King William County, artist and member of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe; and
  • Lauranett L. Lee of Chesterfield, historian at University of Richmond.

Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors:

  • Paul D. Thomas of Norfolk, operations manager at Applied Laboratory Services.

Virginia Corn Board:

  • Virginia Pitman Barnes of Kilmarnock, seed specialist at Coastal AgroBusiness;
  • David W. Coleman of Amelia, senior grain originator at Smithfield Grain;
  • Lloyd Hayden Eicher of Tappahannock, certified crop advisor at JADIP LLC Ag Consulting; and
  • Wallick Harding of Amelia, partner at Hard Acres Farm.

Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Port Authority:

  • Eva Teig Hardy of Richmond, retired executive vice president of Dominion Energy and former secretary of health and human resources; and
  • Joni Ivey of Newport News, retired chief of staff for the office of U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott.

Virginia Racing Commission:

  • Marsha K. Hudgins of Suffolk, president and CEO of Hudgins Contracting Corporation; and
  • Stephanie B. Nixon of Ashland, owner of Horseshoe Hill Farm.

Board of the Virginia Public Building Authority:

  • Suzanne S. Long of Richmond, partner at Meyer, Baldwin, Long & Moore.

Virginia Soybean Board:

  • Tom Taliaferro of Suffolk, business manager at Montague Farms.

