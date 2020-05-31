Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Richmond Eye and Ear Hospital Authority
- Robert A. Crouse of Midlothian, president and CEO of The Virginia Home;
- Frank J. Franzak of Chesterfield, faculty member at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business;
- Alan Lombardo of Midlothian, CEO of Sheltering Arms Institute;
- Anne Howell McElroy of Richmond, physician;
- Andrew J. Michael of Goochland, president of Commonwealth Eye Care Associates;
- Paul T. Miller Jr. of Manakin-Sabot, public relations consultant;
- Wayne Shaia of Henrico, physician at Balance and Ear Center;
- Walter F. Spence of Henrico, vice president of maintenance and capital programs at Commonwealth Senior Living; and
- Joanne Wiley of Richmond, financial advisor at Davenport & Company.
Safety and Health Codes Board:
- Michael Luce of Virginia Beach, manager of Field Services, HSB;
- Charles Stiff of Richmond.
Board of Medical Assistance Services:
- Greg Peters of Manakin-Sabot, president and CEO of United Methodist Family Services; and
- B. Cameron Webb of Charlottesville, director of health policy and equity at University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Awards Committee:
- Joan Cobbs of Farmville, retired from the U.S. Department of Justice;
- Marcella V. Luck of Henrico, director of recruitment at Virginia Commonwealth University; and
- Karen Eley Sanders of Blacksburg, associate vice provost for college access and chief diversity officer at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board:
- Kathy Harkey of Doswell, executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness of Virginia.
State Child Fatality Review Team:
- Megan L. Clark of Farmville, commonwealth’s attorney for Prince Edward County.
Virginia Soybean Board:
- Raymond Keating of Norfolk, head international merchandiser at Perdue Agribusiness; and
- Linda V. Smith of West Point.
Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board:
- Kendall L. Lee of Kenbridge, assistant director of speech, hearing and learning services at Longwood University.
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Ethan Brown of King William County, artist and member of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe; and
- Lauranett L. Lee of Chesterfield, historian at University of Richmond.
Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors:
- Paul D. Thomas of Norfolk, operations manager at Applied Laboratory Services.
Virginia Corn Board:
- Virginia Pitman Barnes of Kilmarnock, seed specialist at Coastal AgroBusiness;
- David W. Coleman of Amelia, senior grain originator at Smithfield Grain;
- Lloyd Hayden Eicher of Tappahannock, certified crop advisor at JADIP LLC Ag Consulting; and
- Wallick Harding of Amelia, partner at Hard Acres Farm.
Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Port Authority:
- Eva Teig Hardy of Richmond, retired executive vice president of Dominion Energy and former secretary of health and human resources; and
- Joni Ivey of Newport News, retired chief of staff for the office of U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott.
Virginia Racing Commission:
- Marsha K. Hudgins of Suffolk, president and CEO of Hudgins Contracting Corporation; and
- Stephanie B. Nixon of Ashland, owner of Horseshoe Hill Farm.
Board of the Virginia Public Building Authority:
- Suzanne S. Long of Richmond, partner at Meyer, Baldwin, Long & Moore.
Virginia Soybean Board:
- Tom Taliaferro of Suffolk, business manager at Montague Farms.
