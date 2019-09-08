VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Wine Board

  • Courtney Anderson Mailey of Richmond, owner and general manager at Blue Bee Cider;
  • Megan M. Seibel of Roanoke, manager of Mountain View Farm and Vineyard; and
  • Kirk Wiles of Clifton, CEO and founder of Paradise Springs Winery.

Board for Barbers and Cosmetology

  • Renee Gilanshah of Reston, master esthetician at Treatwell.

Board of Conservation and Recreation

  • Nancy Hull Davidson of Richmond, program manager for Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond;
  • Dexter C. Hurt of Richmond, Senior ITS Project Manager, GRTC Transit System; and
  • Camille C. Touton of Arlington.

Board of Counseling

  • Johnston M. Brendel of Williamsburg, faculty member at the College of William & Mary; and
  • Danielle Hunt of North Chesterfield, licensed professional counselor.

Potomac Aquifer Recharge Oversight Committee

  • William J. Mann Jr. of Williamsburg, executive director of Olde Towne Medical and Dental Center; and
  • Doug Powell of James City County, general manager of James City Service Authority.

Real Estate Appraiser Board

  • Mark R. Chapin of Richmond, principal at CoreLogic Valuation Solutions.

State Board of Health

  • Wendy Klein of Richmond, medical director at Health Brigade; and
  • Jim Shuler of Blacksburg, retired veterinarian and retired member of the Virginia House of Delegates.

