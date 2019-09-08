Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Wine Board
- Courtney Anderson Mailey of Richmond, owner and general manager at Blue Bee Cider;
- Megan M. Seibel of Roanoke, manager of Mountain View Farm and Vineyard; and
- Kirk Wiles of Clifton, CEO and founder of Paradise Springs Winery.
Board for Barbers and Cosmetology
- Renee Gilanshah of Reston, master esthetician at Treatwell.
Board of Conservation and Recreation
- Nancy Hull Davidson of Richmond, program manager for Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond;
- Dexter C. Hurt of Richmond, Senior ITS Project Manager, GRTC Transit System; and
- Camille C. Touton of Arlington.
Board of Counseling
- Johnston M. Brendel of Williamsburg, faculty member at the College of William & Mary; and
- Danielle Hunt of North Chesterfield, licensed professional counselor.
Potomac Aquifer Recharge Oversight Committee
- William J. Mann Jr. of Williamsburg, executive director of Olde Towne Medical and Dental Center; and
- Doug Powell of James City County, general manager of James City Service Authority.
Real Estate Appraiser Board
- Mark R. Chapin of Richmond, principal at CoreLogic Valuation Solutions.
State Board of Health
- Wendy Klein of Richmond, medical director at Health Brigade; and
- Jim Shuler of Blacksburg, retired veterinarian and retired member of the Virginia House of Delegates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.