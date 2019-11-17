Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority:
- John Ockerman of Newport News, CEO of Ockerman Automation Consulting; and
- Cliona Mary Robb of Richmond, director of ThompsonMcMullan.
Advisory Board on Athletic Training:
- David Pawlowski of Richmond, vice president of sports, health and fitness for Special Olympics Virginia;
- Michael Puglia of Richmond, head athletic trainer at Thomas Dale High School;
- Jeff Roberts of Midlothian, program director of St. Francis Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship Program for St. Francis Family Medicine Center and Residency program; and
- Trilizsa Ann Trent of Lake Ridge, SAPR curriculum developer for United States Air Force Headquarters – Pentagon.
Board of Game and Inland Fisheries:
- Catherine H. Claiborne of Richmond, senior vice president at Universal Leaf Tobacco Co.;
- Tom Sadler of Verona, deputy director of Marine Fish Conservation Network; and
- W. Frank Adams of King William County, chief of the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation:
- Kat Imhoff of Albemarle, president of James Madison’s Montpelier; and
- Mary-Carson S. Stiff of Norfolk, director of policy for Wetlands Watch.
Board of Veterinary Medicine:
- Autumn Halsey of Marion, licensed veterinary technician;
- Jeffery B. Newman of Alexandria, veterinarian at Caring Hands Animal Hospitals; and
- Mary Yancey Spencer of Richmond, attorney.
Clean Energy Advisory Board:
- KC Bleile of Richmond, executive director of Viridiant;
- Janaka Casper of Blacksburg, chief executive officer of Community Housing Partners;
- Hannah Coman of Charlottesville, attorney at Southern Environmental Law Center;
- William Greenleaf of Richmond, clean energy loan officer at Virginia Community Capital;
- Susan Kruse of Charlottesville, executive director of Charlottesville Climate Collaborative;
- William Reisinger of Richmond, attorney at ReisingerGooch; and
- Samuel Thurston Towell of Richmond, deputy attorney general of Virginia.
Commission on African American History Education in the Commonwealth:
- Patricia H. Fisher of Portsmouth, immediate past superintendent for Portsmouth Public Schools (retired) and educational consultant; and
- Betty Jean Wolfe of Roanoke, president of Evaluative Design.
Commonwealth Transportation Board:
- Bertram F. Dodson of Lynchburg, president and CEO of Dodson Pest Control; and
- Carlos M. Brown of Henrico, senior vice president and general counsel for Dominion Energy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.