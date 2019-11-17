VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority:

  • John Ockerman of Newport News, CEO of Ockerman Automation Consulting; and
  • Cliona Mary Robb of Richmond, director of ThompsonMcMullan.

Advisory Board on Athletic Training:

  • David Pawlowski of Richmond, vice president of sports, health and fitness for Special Olympics Virginia;
  • Michael Puglia of Richmond, head athletic trainer at Thomas Dale High School;
  • Jeff Roberts of Midlothian, program director of St. Francis Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship Program for St. Francis Family Medicine Center and Residency program; and
  • Trilizsa Ann Trent of Lake Ridge, SAPR curriculum developer for United States Air Force Headquarters – Pentagon.

Board of Game and Inland Fisheries:

  • Catherine H. Claiborne of Richmond, senior vice president at Universal Leaf Tobacco Co.;
  • Tom Sadler of Verona, deputy director of Marine Fish Conservation Network; and
  • W. Frank Adams of King William County, chief of the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation:

  • Kat Imhoff of Albemarle, president of James Madison’s Montpelier; and
  • Mary-Carson S. Stiff of Norfolk, director of policy for Wetlands Watch.

Board of Veterinary Medicine:

  • Autumn Halsey of Marion, licensed veterinary technician;
  • Jeffery B. Newman of Alexandria, veterinarian at Caring Hands Animal Hospitals; and
  • Mary Yancey Spencer of Richmond, attorney.

Clean Energy Advisory Board:

  • KC Bleile of Richmond, executive director of Viridiant;
  • Janaka Casper of Blacksburg, chief executive officer of Community Housing Partners;
  • Hannah Coman of Charlottesville, attorney at Southern Environmental Law Center;
  • William Greenleaf of Richmond, clean energy loan officer at Virginia Community Capital;
  • Susan Kruse of Charlottesville, executive director of Charlottesville Climate Collaborative;
  • William Reisinger of Richmond, attorney at ReisingerGooch; and
  • Samuel Thurston Towell of Richmond, deputy attorney general of Virginia.

Commission on African American History Education in the Commonwealth:

  • Patricia H. Fisher of Portsmouth, immediate past superintendent for Portsmouth Public Schools (retired) and educational consultant; and
  • Betty Jean Wolfe of Roanoke, president of Evaluative Design.

Commonwealth Transportation Board:

  • Bertram F. Dodson of Lynchburg, president and CEO of Dodson Pest Control; and
  • Carlos M. Brown of Henrico, senior vice president and general counsel for Dominion Energy.

