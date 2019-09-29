Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Milk Commission
- Kevin C. Craun of Bridgewater.
Veterans Services Foundation Board of Trustees
- Robin Beres of Henrico, deputy opinions editor, Richmond Times-Dispatch;
- Nicole B. Carry of Norfolk, senior engineer lead, ADP;
- Jack O. Lanier of Richmond, retired colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Services Corp. and professor emeritus at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Virginia Board for People with Disabilities
- Dianna L. Banks of Madison, Realtor at RE/MAX Regency;
- Theresa Simonds Casselman of Fairfax, senior manager at Deloitte;
- Allison Coles-Johnson of Henrico, retired nurse manager;
- Molly McMunn Korte of Chesterfield;
- Madeline H. Nunnally of Henrico;
- Lindsay Pearse of Arlington, director of strategy and operations, United Nations Foundation;
- Vasantha K. Rayman of Annandale, retired instructional technology resource teacher;
- Chandra Robinson of King William County;
- Alexus Smith of South Boston, self-advocate, poet and writer.
Virginia Council on Women
- Nicole B. Carry of Norfolk, senior engineer lead at ADP;
- Gail Gordon Donegan of Alexandria, associate general counsel at OptumInsight, Inc.;
- Ramunda Lark Young of Woodbridge, co-Founder and owner of MahoganyBooks.
Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- John Edmund Tankard III of Eastville, president of Tankard Nurseries.
Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission
- Laura Swanson Bowser of Richmond, CEO of TMI Consulting, Inc.;
- L. Karen Darner of Arlington, retired school speech pathologist and former member of the Virginia House of Delegates;
- Carol Manning of Charlottesville, Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of neurology and director of the Memory Disorders Clinic at the University of Virginia.
Aquaculture Advisory Board
- John E. Hofmeyer of Williamsburg, owner and operator of Tomahund Marine LLC.
Board of Historic Resources
- Jeffrey “Free” A. Harris of Hampton, independent historian and historic preservation consultant;
- Karice Luck-Brimmer of Danville, History United and Virginia Humanities.
Board of Housing and Community Development
- Brett E. Meringoff of McLean, senior vice president of WinnDevelopment Company;
- Patricia Shields of Falls Church, home builder with Metro Green LLC.
Board of Pharmacy
- James L. Jenkins, Jr., of Mechanicsville, neuroscience intensive care unit at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System;
- William T. Lee, of Radford, senior director of pharmacy innovations at Carilion Clinic.
Capitol Square Preservation Council
- Missy Benson of Richmond, inclusive design manager at PlayPower;
- Andrew H. Talkov of Gloucester, vice president for exhibitions and publications at Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
Potomac River Fisheries Commission
- Glen Wayne France of Warsaw, commercial waterman.
State Health Department Sewage Handling and Disposal Appeal Review Board
- Bryan J. Allen of Culpeper, engineer for American Manufacturing Company, Inc.
