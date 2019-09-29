VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Milk Commission

  • Kevin C. Craun of Bridgewater.

Veterans Services Foundation Board of Trustees

  • Robin Beres of Henrico, deputy opinions editor, Richmond Times-Dispatch;
  • Nicole B. Carry of Norfolk, senior engineer lead, ADP;
  • Jack O. Lanier of Richmond, retired colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Services Corp. and professor emeritus at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Virginia Board for People with Disabilities

  • Dianna L. Banks of Madison, Realtor at RE/MAX Regency;
  • Theresa Simonds Casselman of Fairfax, senior manager at Deloitte;
  • Allison Coles-Johnson of Henrico, retired nurse manager;
  • Molly McMunn Korte of Chesterfield;
  • Madeline H. Nunnally of Henrico;
  • Lindsay Pearse of Arlington, director of strategy and operations, United Nations Foundation;
  • Vasantha K. Rayman of Annandale, retired instructional technology resource teacher;
  • Chandra Robinson of King William County;
  • Alexus Smith of South Boston, self-advocate, poet and writer.

Virginia Council on Women

  • Nicole B. Carry of Norfolk, senior engineer lead at ADP;
  • Gail Gordon Donegan of Alexandria, associate general counsel at OptumInsight, Inc.;
  • Ramunda Lark Young of Woodbridge, co-Founder and owner of MahoganyBooks.

Virginia Marine Resources Commission

  • John Edmund Tankard III of Eastville, president of Tankard Nurseries.

Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission

  • Laura Swanson Bowser of Richmond, CEO of TMI Consulting, Inc.;
  • L. Karen Darner of Arlington, retired school speech pathologist and former member of the Virginia House of Delegates;
  • Carol Manning of Charlottesville, Harrison Distinguished Teaching Professor of neurology and director of the Memory Disorders Clinic at the University of Virginia.

Aquaculture Advisory Board

  • John E. Hofmeyer of Williamsburg, owner and operator of Tomahund Marine LLC.

Board of Historic Resources

  • Jeffrey “Free” A. Harris of Hampton, independent historian and historic preservation consultant;
  • Karice Luck-Brimmer of Danville, History United and Virginia Humanities.

Board of Housing and Community Development

  • Brett E. Meringoff of McLean, senior vice president of WinnDevelopment Company;
  • Patricia Shields of Falls Church, home builder with Metro Green LLC.

Board of Pharmacy

  • James L. Jenkins, Jr., of Mechanicsville, neuroscience intensive care unit at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System;
  • William T. Lee, of Radford, senior director of pharmacy innovations at Carilion Clinic.

Capitol Square Preservation Council

  • Missy Benson of Richmond, inclusive design manager at PlayPower;
  • Andrew H. Talkov of Gloucester, vice president for exhibitions and publications at Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Potomac River Fisheries Commission

  • Glen Wayne France of Warsaw, commercial waterman.

State Health Department Sewage Handling and Disposal Appeal Review Board

  • Bryan J. Allen of Culpeper, engineer for American Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription