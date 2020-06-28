VA STATE CAPITOL01

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Board of Visitors:

  • Carrie Hileman Chenery of Staunton, principal of Valley Pike Partners;
  • Greta J. Harris of Richmond, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition;
  • Chris Petersen of McLean, principal of Arbor Strategies LLC; and
  • Jeffrey E. Veatch of Alexandria, entrepreneur and co-founder of Apex Systems.

Virginia Small Grains Boards:

  • Ellen Matthews Davis of New Kent, retired state director the Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture;
  • David Hula of Charles City;
  • James H. Hundley III of Essex, farm owner and manager; and
  • Michael B. Mayes of Dinwiddie, owner of R.O. Mayes and Son Wholesale Grain Co. and director of The Bank of Southside Virginia.

Virginia State University Board of Visitors:

  • Pamela Currey of New Kent, consultant for HCM Strategists;
  • Christine M. Darden, of Hampton, retired researcher and senior staff at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration;
  • Shavonne Gordon of Richmond, vice president of diversity recruiting and talent acquisition at Capital One;
  • Bill Murray of Henrico, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Dominion Energy; and
  • James J.L. Stegmaier of Chesterfield, retired Chesterfield County administrator and executive manager of The Berkley Group LLC.

William & Mary Board of Visitors:

  • S. Douglas Bunch of Washington, D.C., partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC;
  • Cynthia E. Hudson of Richmond, attorney at Sands Anderson PC;
  • Anne Leigh Kerr of Richmond, principal at Kerr Government Strategies LLC;
  • John E. Littel of Virginia Beach, chief external affairs officer at Magellan Health and president of Magellan Complete Care of Virginia; and
  • Brian Woolfolk of Fort Washington, Md, principal at Swan Creek Strategies.

Board of Coal Mining Examiners:

  • Phillip W. Hale of North Tazewell, industrial division manager at Twin Enterprise Inc.

Cave Board:

  • Robert Kenneth Denton Jr. of Winchester, senior geologist at Terracon Consultants;
  • David Alan Ek of Catlett, environmental planner for the City of Manassas; and
  • Richard Allan Lambert of Monterey, owner of Richard A. Lambert Electrical.

Virginia State Crime Commission:

  • Larry D. Boone of Norfolk, police chief for the Norfolk Police Department;
  • Lori Hanky Haas of Henrico, Virginia state director of The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence; and
  • Larry D. Terry II of Charlottesville, executive director of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.

Board of Accountancy:

  • Wendy Pace Lewis of Hanover, partner at KPMG LLP; and
  • Laurie Warwick of Ashburn, CPA at Ernst & Young.

Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol:

  • Edward L. Ayers, historian and former president at the University of Richmond; and
  • Colita Nichols Fairfax of Hampton, professor at Norfolk State University.

