Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of the Virginia Public Building Authority:
- Carolyn Bishop of Powhatan, chief operations officer at Virginia529.
Board of Visitors of the School for the Deaf and Blind:
- J.H. Cline, Jr. of Staunton, retired health and physical education teacher at Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.
Real Estate Board:
- Sharon P. Johnson of South Hill, associate broker at Pointe Realty Group.
Board for Waste Management Facility Operators:
- Leslie Beckwith of Richmond, director of the Office of Financial Responsibility and Waste Programs at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
Board of Accountancy:
- D. Brian Carson of Virginia Beach, chief financial officer at Gold Key | PHR; and
- Nadia A. Rogers of Blacksburg, associate professor of practice and director of the Master of Accounting and Information Systems Program, Virginia Tech.
Board of Medical Assistance Services:
- Michael H. Cook of Alexandria, partner and co-chair of health group Liles Parker;
- Alexis Y. Edwards of Norfolk, substance abuse counselor at Behavioral Health Group;
- Maureen Hollowell of Virginia Beach, director of advocacy and services at Endependence Center; and
- B. Cameron Webb of Charlottesville, physician at University of Virginia.
Commonwealth Transportation Board:
- Cedric Bernard Rucker of Fredericksburg, associate vice president and dean of student life at University of Mary Washington.
Small Business Financing Authority:
- John Hopper of Richmond, financial advisor;
- Ronnie Nelson Johnson of Richmond, CFO at City Church, Inc. and principal consultant at OneHundredFold International; and
- Michael Joyce of Richmond, president of Agili Personal CFO.
Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority:
- James Robert Mooney of Richmond, co-founder of NRV LLC; and
- Vida Williams of Henrico, data scientist at SingleStone Consulting.
