VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of the Virginia Public Building Authority:

  • Carolyn Bishop of Powhatan, chief operations officer at Virginia529.

Board of Visitors of the School for the Deaf and Blind:

  • J.H. Cline, Jr. of Staunton, retired health and physical education teacher at Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.

Real Estate Board:

  • Sharon P. Johnson of South Hill, associate broker at Pointe Realty Group.

Board for Waste Management Facility Operators:

  • Leslie Beckwith of Richmond, director of the Office of Financial Responsibility and Waste Programs at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Board of Accountancy:

  • D. Brian Carson of Virginia Beach, chief financial officer at Gold Key | PHR; and
  • Nadia A. Rogers of Blacksburg, associate professor of practice and director of the Master of Accounting and Information Systems Program, Virginia Tech.

Board of Medical Assistance Services:

  • Michael H. Cook of Alexandria, partner and co-chair of health group Liles Parker;
  • Alexis Y. Edwards of Norfolk, substance abuse counselor at Behavioral Health Group;
  • Maureen Hollowell of Virginia Beach, director of advocacy and services at Endependence Center; and
  • B. Cameron Webb of Charlottesville, physician at University of Virginia.

Commonwealth Transportation Board:

  • Cedric Bernard Rucker of Fredericksburg, associate vice president and dean of student life at University of Mary Washington.

Small Business Financing Authority:

  • John Hopper of Richmond, financial advisor;
  • Ronnie Nelson Johnson of Richmond, CFO at City Church, Inc. and principal consultant at OneHundredFold International; and
  • Michael Joyce of Richmond, president of Agili Personal CFO.

Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority:

  • James Robert Mooney of Richmond, co-founder of NRV LLC; and
  • Vida Williams of Henrico, data scientist at SingleStone Consulting.

