Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
State Water Control Board:
- Jillian Cohen of Falls Church.
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority:
- William D. Euille of Alexandria, CEO of The Euille Group and former mayor of Alexandria.
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia:
- Cristina Ramirez of Richmond, professor and librarian for Henrico County Public Library.
Board of Psychology:
- Andrea O. Bailey of Prince William, member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors for the Potomac Magisterial District.
Virginia Fire Services Board:
- R. Scott Garber of Staunton, fire chief for the City of Staunton Fire and Rescue Department.
Broadband Advisory Council:
- Jimmy Carr of Richmond, CEO of All Points Broadband;
- Raphael LaMura of Richmond, president of VCTA Broadband Association of Virginia; and
- Duront “D” Walton of Richmond, executive director of the Virginia Telecommunications Industry Association.
Art and Architectural Review Board:
- Donna Jackson of Aylett, visual arts instructor at Richmond County Public Schools.
Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals:
- James N. Brockwell of West Point, owner of Brockwell’s Septic and Service;
- Rosa-lee Cooke of Big Stone Gap, water and wastewater treatment instructor at Mountain Empire Community College;
- Erica Duncan of Hanover, superintendent of operations at Henrico County Water Reclamation Facility;
- Jordan Evans of Richmond, legal affairs and policy analyst for the Virginia Retirement System;
- John Ewing of Hanover, president of Old Dominion Onsite;
- Pamela M. Pruett of Warrenton, licensed onsite systems evaluator, licensed onsite system operator and president of Environmental Systems Consulting; and
- Caleb Taylor of Christiansburg, executive director of the NRV Regional Water Authority.
