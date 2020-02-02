VA STATE CAPITOL01

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

State Water Control Board:

  • Jillian Cohen of Falls Church.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority:

  • William D. Euille of Alexandria, CEO of The Euille Group and former mayor of Alexandria.

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia:

  • Cristina Ramirez of Richmond, professor and librarian for Henrico County Public Library.

Board of Psychology:

  • Andrea O. Bailey of Prince William, member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors for the Potomac Magisterial District.

Virginia Fire Services Board:

  • R. Scott Garber of Staunton, fire chief for the City of Staunton Fire and Rescue Department.

Broadband Advisory Council:

  • Jimmy Carr of Richmond, CEO of All Points Broadband;
  • Raphael LaMura of Richmond, president of VCTA Broadband Association of Virginia; and
  • Duront “D” Walton of Richmond, executive director of the Virginia Telecommunications Industry Association.

Art and Architectural Review Board:

  • Donna Jackson of Aylett, visual arts instructor at Richmond County Public Schools.

Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals:

  • James N. Brockwell of West Point, owner of Brockwell’s Septic and Service;
  • Rosa-lee Cooke of Big Stone Gap, water and wastewater treatment instructor at Mountain Empire Community College;
  • Erica Duncan of Hanover, superintendent of operations at Henrico County Water Reclamation Facility;
  • Jordan Evans of Richmond, legal affairs and policy analyst for the Virginia Retirement System;
  • John Ewing of Hanover, president of Old Dominion Onsite;
  • Pamela M. Pruett of Warrenton, licensed onsite systems evaluator, licensed onsite system operator and president of Environmental Systems Consulting; and
  • Caleb Taylor of Christiansburg, executive director of the NRV Regional Water Authority.

