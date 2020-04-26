Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Maternal Mortality Review Team:
- James Brown of Charlottesville, sheriff for Charlottesville;
- Bryan K. Boyd II of Bristol, firefighter and EMT for the Bristol Virginia Fire Department;
- Tammi L. McKinley of Norfolk, certified professional midwife with Hampton Roads Midwifery and president of Virginia Midwives Alliance;
- Sharon L. Sheffield of Franklin and Southampton County, physician at OB/GYN Physicians;
- Daphne Cunningham of Hampton, deputy executive director of Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board;
- Lisa Linthicum of Rustburg, director of Campbell County Department of Social Services; and
- Colette McEachin of Richmond, Richmond commonwealth’s attorney.
Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on Business Development and Marketing:
- Christina M. Winn of Arlington, executive director of Prince William County Department of Economic Development.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History:
- Siri Russell of Charlottesville, director of Albemarle County’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.
Virginia Online Network Authority:
- Susan Patrick of Richmond, CEO of Aurora Institute.
Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism:
- Jenné V. Nurse of Henrico, equity coordinator for Virginia Department of Education.
Real Estate Board:
- Marzia Nawroz Abbasi of Fairfax, Realtor with the Kristin Francis team at Keller Williams Capital Properties.
Scientific Advisory Committee:
- Kristin Schelling of Michigan, biology technical leader for Michigan State Police.
Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council:
- Ghazala Hashmi of Midlothian, state senator for Virginia.
Charitable Gaming Board:
- James Lewis of Alexandria, communications director for the U.S. House of Representatives; and
- Ryant L. Washington of Fluvanna County, retired deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security for Virginia.
Board of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program:
- Ronald Ramus of Henrico, physician for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at VCU Medical Center; and
- Michael Hoover of Manakin-Sabot, president of Caprin Asset Management.
Broadband Advisory Council:
- Michael Jeffrey Culp of Albemarle, information technology director for Albemarle County.
Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention:
- Morgan L. Faulkner of King William County, attorney for the Richmond Pubilc Defender’s Office and councilperson for the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.
