The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Maternal Mortality Review Team:

  • James Brown of Charlottesville, sheriff for Charlottesville;
  • Bryan K. Boyd II of Bristol, firefighter and EMT for the Bristol Virginia Fire Department;
  • Tammi L. McKinley of Norfolk, certified professional midwife with Hampton Roads Midwifery and president of Virginia Midwives Alliance;
  • Sharon L. Sheffield of Franklin and Southampton County, physician at OB/GYN Physicians;
  • Daphne Cunningham of Hampton, deputy executive director of Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board;
  • Lisa Linthicum of Rustburg, director of Campbell County Department of Social Services; and
  • Colette McEachin of Richmond, Richmond commonwealth’s attorney.

Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on Business Development and Marketing:

  • Christina M. Winn of Arlington, executive director of Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History:

  • Siri Russell of Charlottesville, director of Albemarle County’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Virginia Online Network Authority:

  • Susan Patrick of Richmond, CEO of Aurora Institute.

Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism:

  • Jenné V. Nurse of Henrico, equity coordinator for Virginia Department of Education.

Real Estate Board:

  • Marzia Nawroz Abbasi of Fairfax, Realtor with the Kristin Francis team at Keller Williams Capital Properties.

Scientific Advisory Committee:

  • Kristin Schelling of Michigan, biology technical leader for Michigan State Police.

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council:

  • Ghazala Hashmi of Midlothian, state senator for Virginia.

Charitable Gaming Board:

  • James Lewis of Alexandria, communications director for the U.S. House of Representatives; and
  • Ryant L. Washington of Fluvanna County, retired deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security for Virginia.

Board of Directors of the Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program:

  • Ronald Ramus of Henrico, physician for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at VCU Medical Center; and
  • Michael Hoover of Manakin-Sabot, president of Caprin Asset Management.

Broadband Advisory Council:

  • Michael Jeffrey Culp of Albemarle, information technology director for Albemarle County.

Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention:

  • Morgan L. Faulkner of King William County, attorney for the Richmond Pubilc Defender’s Office and councilperson for the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.

