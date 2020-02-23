Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Asian Advisory Board:
- Melody Agbisit of Norfolk, counselor, educator and social entrepreneur;
- Suja Amir of Henrico, policy analyst for the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons;
- Justin Lo of Richmond, associate general counsel for the Virginia State Corporation Commission;
- Praveendharan Meyyan of Arlington, senior economist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics;
- Carla Okouchi of Fairfax, music educator and choral director;
- Marie A. Sankaran Raval of Henrico, pediatric anesthesiologist and assistant professor of anesthesiology at the Department of Anesthesiology at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine; and
- Jewan Tiwari of Prince William, president of the Nepalese American Forum for Political Empowerment, a Realtor and a small-business owner at Prime Estates Inc. and Arbina LLC.
State Rehabilitation for the Blind and Vision Impaired:
- Irene M. Conlin of Virginia Beach, a volunteer community advocate for the blind and vision impaired;
- Julie Akers of Radford, president of Ability2Access;
- Christine Appert of Charlottesville, instructor at the Curry School of Education at the University of Virginia; and
- Mark Roane of Richmond, treasurer for the National Federation of the Blind of Virginia.
Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board:
- Russell W. Baxter of Richmond, deputy director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation;
- Kendall Tyree Covington of Richmond, executive director for the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts;
- Troy Hartley of Williamsburg, director of Virginia Sea Grant; and
- Chris J. McDonald of Richmond, director of government relations for the Virginia Association of Counties.
Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, Certified Interior Designers and Landscape Architects:
- Frank Hancock of Charlottesville, landscape architect at Timmons Group.
Common Interest Community Board:
- Anne M. Sheehan of Reston, principal at Goldklang Group CPAs.
