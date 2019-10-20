VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Local Government Advisory Committee to the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council:

  • Richard A. Baugh of Harrisonburg, member of Harrisonburg City Council and attorney at Hoover Penrod;
  • Ruby A. Brabo of King George County, at-large member of King George County Board of Supervisors;
  • Jasmine Gore of Hopewell, mayor of the city of Hopewell;
  • Penelope A. “Penny” Gross of Annandale, Mason District supervisor for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors; and
  • Andria McClellan of Norfolk, member of the Norfolk City Council.

Virginia Aviation Board:

  • Vanessa Christie of Virginia Beach, CEO at Prevailance Aerospace;
  • Roderick “Rod” D. Hall of Woodbridge, government affairs advisor at K&L Gates;
  • Derek M. “Dak” Hardwick of Alexandria, assistant vice president of international affairs at Aerospace Industries Association; and
  • Maggie A. Ragon of Staunton, commissioner of revenue for the City of Staunton.

Scientific Advisory Committee:

  • Leslie Edinboro of Henrico, executive science director at Quest Diagnostics;
  • George Maha of Chapel Hill, N.C., associate vice president and laboratory director at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings;
  • Jami St. Clair of Ostrander, Ohio, retired crime laboratory manager for the Columbus Division of Police; and
  • Kenneth Zercie of Madison, Conn., president of the International Association for Identification.

Board of Trustees of the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia:

  • Kevin J. Callanan of Stephens City, retired lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Army and owner of CES;
  • Frank W. Nolen of New Hope, former state senator and registered professional engineer and farmer;
  • Richard Ned Ruby of Staunton, retired structural engineer; and
  • Peggy Sheets of Staunton.

Virginia Fire Services Board:

  • Jerome I. Williams of Fairfax County, battalion chief.

