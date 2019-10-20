Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Local Government Advisory Committee to the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council:
- Richard A. Baugh of Harrisonburg, member of Harrisonburg City Council and attorney at Hoover Penrod;
- Ruby A. Brabo of King George County, at-large member of King George County Board of Supervisors;
- Jasmine Gore of Hopewell, mayor of the city of Hopewell;
- Penelope A. “Penny” Gross of Annandale, Mason District supervisor for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors; and
- Andria McClellan of Norfolk, member of the Norfolk City Council.
Virginia Aviation Board:
- Vanessa Christie of Virginia Beach, CEO at Prevailance Aerospace;
- Roderick “Rod” D. Hall of Woodbridge, government affairs advisor at K&L Gates;
- Derek M. “Dak” Hardwick of Alexandria, assistant vice president of international affairs at Aerospace Industries Association; and
- Maggie A. Ragon of Staunton, commissioner of revenue for the City of Staunton.
Scientific Advisory Committee:
- Leslie Edinboro of Henrico, executive science director at Quest Diagnostics;
- George Maha of Chapel Hill, N.C., associate vice president and laboratory director at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings;
- Jami St. Clair of Ostrander, Ohio, retired crime laboratory manager for the Columbus Division of Police; and
- Kenneth Zercie of Madison, Conn., president of the International Association for Identification.
Board of Trustees of the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia:
- Kevin J. Callanan of Stephens City, retired lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Army and owner of CES;
- Frank W. Nolen of New Hope, former state senator and registered professional engineer and farmer;
- Richard Ned Ruby of Staunton, retired structural engineer; and
- Peggy Sheets of Staunton.
Virginia Fire Services Board:
- Jerome I. Williams of Fairfax County, battalion chief.
